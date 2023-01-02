1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Ashe County on New Year’s Eve, troopers say

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash on New Year’s Eve in Ashe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded and investigated a collision on U.S. Highway 221 near Paul Goodman Road in the town of Fleetwood on Dec. 31.

A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on 221 when it ran off the right side of the road, collided with an embankment, struck two roadway sings, and then overturned.

The driver, 66-year-old Jose Antonio Hernandez Jr. of Fleetwood, died on the scene, according to the NCSHP. He was not restrained by a seatbelt and was ejected from the car during the crash.

