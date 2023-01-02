ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down in region

New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related cases in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 50. Down five...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 active cases down slightly in area

COVID-19 active cases were down by four in the five-county South Arkansas area on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 56. Down two since Saturday. Total Recovered...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for December 26, 2022-January 2, 2023

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Treylan Davis / 304 Arknasas St, Warren, AR / DOB 6-17-02 / B&E, theft of property on 12-26-22 Trinesha M. Wheeler / 433...
WARREN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy