Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in region
New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related cases in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 50. Down five...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 active cases down slightly in area
COVID-19 active cases were down by four in the five-county South Arkansas area on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,558. Total Active Cases: 56. Down two since Saturday. Total Recovered...
Monday storms leave thousands of Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
Inmate sets small fire inside cell at Jefferson County jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A small fire was set by an inmate inside a cell in the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center on Tuesday. Though the fire was only contained to the single-person cell and was quickly extinguished by staff, the holding cells nearby were evacuated. According to...
Jefferson County jail detainee sets fire to holding cell
A person being held in a Jefferson County jail set fire to their cell on Tuesday.
KATV
'People have stepped up:' PBPD chief says they've gone nearly 4 months without a homicide
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Pine Bluff Police Department have reached a milestone by not having any homicides in nearly four months. The department's newest police chief, Denise Richardson spoke with KATV in an exclusive interview since stepping into her new role last July. According to Richardson, the last...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for December 26, 2022-January 2, 2023
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Treylan Davis / 304 Arknasas St, Warren, AR / DOB 6-17-02 / B&E, theft of property on 12-26-22 Trinesha M. Wheeler / 433...
Comments / 0