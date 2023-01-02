Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star DT Names Pitt Early Contender

See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.

PITTSBURGH -- With the 2022 season over, the Pitt Panthers are well into the portion of their calendar dedicated to recruiting. Fresh off a dramatic win in the Sun Bowl, Pitt is hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Follow along here all day as Inside the Panthers keeps you updated on who Pitt is after.

7:00 AM

The Panthers are an early contender for four-star 2024 defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson, a 6'4.5, 300-pound prospect from Jones High School in Florida. He's rated the No. 20 defensive lineman prospect in his class.

Pitt was among Robinson's top-15 alongside Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, USC, Auburn, Florida State, Colorado, Miami, Tennessee, Texas, Central Florida, and Michigan State.

