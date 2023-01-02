ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lootpress

Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison

Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
GEORGIA STATE
The Marshall Project

Federal Prisons Were Told to Provide Addiction Medications. Instead, They Punish People Who Use Them.

Timothy York knows what works to treat his decades-long opioid addiction: Suboxone, a medication that effectively quiets cravings. Since York arrived in federal prison in 2008, he has been held in a series of facilities awash with contraband drugs and violence. He’s spent tens of thousands of dollars buying the medication illicitly from prison dealers because Suboxone enables him to think and communicate clearly, he said. But he hasn’t been able to get it consistently.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
TheDailyBeast

Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs

A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
MISSOURI STATE
Vice

High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners

A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
KAY COUNTY, OK
Black Enterprise

Bureau Of Prisons Official With History Of Abusing Black Inmates Has Been Promoted Nine Times

A new report reveals Bureau of Prisons official Thomas Ray Hinkle has been promoted nine times despite allegations of abusing Black inmates dating back to the mid-1990s. According to an Associated Press investigation, Hinkle, a high-ranking official, was sent to the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, to restore order and trust. Instead, employees said things got significantly worse during Hinkle’s leadership.
DUBLIN, CA
The Independent

Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told

A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard.Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.Parole judges are deciding whether the 79-year-old can be freed from jail, in the first hearing of its kind not to be held behind closed doors after changes in the law.Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Ms Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into...
San Bernardino, CA
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

