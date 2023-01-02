Read full article on original website
Related
Man told officers he was having a stroke — but he was put in jail and died, suit says
He was seen mouthing “help me” outside an Alabama Dollar General store and a customer called 911, according to the lawsuit.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison
Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
Three young women guards jailed for secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison
THREE women guards have been jailed after having secret illicit affairs with inmates at Britain’s biggest prison. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners. The secret affairs took place...
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
An elderly woman in prison is losing her memory. Why won’t California release her?
The parole board’s refusal to free Janet Carter, 69, is part of what advocates warn is a growing humanitarian crisis across the US
Inmates praised for saving guard being attacked by another prisoner, SC officials say
The officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head before other inmates stopped the assault, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Mississippi death row inmate dines on pork chops, biscuits in last meal before execution
A Mississippi death row inmate ate all the food he requested for this last meal Wednesday, corrections officials said.
Federal Prisons Were Told to Provide Addiction Medications. Instead, They Punish People Who Use Them.
Timothy York knows what works to treat his decades-long opioid addiction: Suboxone, a medication that effectively quiets cravings. Since York arrived in federal prison in 2008, he has been held in a series of facilities awash with contraband drugs and violence. He’s spent tens of thousands of dollars buying the medication illicitly from prison dealers because Suboxone enables him to think and communicate clearly, he said. But he hasn’t been able to get it consistently.
Arrested over $40, dead of pneumonia in an Alabama jail. Family claims woman denied basic care.
The father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will get his day in court next year on allegations jail nurses never treated the ailing inmate, even as she became so weak she couldn’t stand or walk. Autumn Harris was 34 when she died in the...
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs
A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Clemency denied to death row inmate convicted in slayings of Oklahoma elderly couple
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to deny clemency to convicted killer Scott Eizember. Eizember, 61, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Jan. 12 for the 2003 slayings of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Eizember was sentenced to death for the fatal bludgeoning of A.J. Cantrell, 76, and...
“The autopsy was brutal”: Lawsuit claims woman died after jail nurses refused to provide antibiotics
A lawsuit brought by the father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will finally get its day in court, alleging jail nurses never treated his daughter, even as her condition worsened, AL.com reports. Autumn Harris, 34, died in the Walker County Jail on Dec. 5, 2018...
High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners
A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes sentences of all 17 inmates on death row in her final month in office
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement published on Tuesday that she believed the death penalty is "immoral."
Bureau Of Prisons Official With History Of Abusing Black Inmates Has Been Promoted Nine Times
A new report reveals Bureau of Prisons official Thomas Ray Hinkle has been promoted nine times despite allegations of abusing Black inmates dating back to the mid-1990s. According to an Associated Press investigation, Hinkle, a high-ranking official, was sent to the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, to restore order and trust. Instead, employees said things got significantly worse during Hinkle’s leadership.
Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told
A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard.Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.Parole judges are deciding whether the 79-year-old can be freed from jail, in the first hearing of its kind not to be held behind closed doors after changes in the law.Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Ms Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into...
Hundreds of Oregon criminal convictions overturned due to nonunanimous jury verdicts, Supreme Court decides
Hundreds of felony convictions became invalid Friday after the Oregon Supreme Court struck down all nonunanimous jury verdicts reached before the practice was banned two years ago. The retroactive ruling applies to all split-jury convictions reached during the 86-year stretch when Oregon was one of only two states, alongside Louisiana,...
Court blocks takeover of Mississippi jail where seven inmates died last year
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0