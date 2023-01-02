ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Pelé’s wife, fans mourn Brazilian soccer legend at Santos stadium

SANTOS, Brazil — Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners, including Pelé’s wife, Marcia Aoki, walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday. Fans arrived at the stadium in the early hours of Monday...
France 24

Pelé’s funeral procession passes through Santos, President Lula pays respects

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among 230,000 mourners to view Pele's open casket in Santos, where some fans shed silent tears and others gave the Brazilian soccer star rousing cheers as they filed through the costal city's stadium. A 24-hour memorial service at the Vila Belmiro stadium...
Reuters

Benedict funeral to be similar to that of reigning popes

VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to correct grammar in paragraph 11) Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
The Independent

Pele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession

Pele’s coffin was carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers on Tuesday, as Brazil bid farewell to its icon.The football legend, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, died on 29 December at the age of 82.He had been lying in state at the stadium of his former club in Sao Paulo, and fans lined the streets to get into the ground and pay their respects.The procession will move through the city and towards the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, where he will be buried in a private ceremony.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley Stadium arch glows with Brazil’s national colours in tribute to PeleWhy is Pele considered the greatest player in the history of football?Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake
US News and World Report

Tens of Thousands View Body of Former Pope Benedict

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -A steady stream of tens of thousands of people filed into St. Peter's Basilica on Monday to pay their respects to former Pope Benedict XVI, whose body was laying in state without any papal paraphernalia ahead of his funeral this week. Benedict, a hero to conservative Catholics...
The Independent

Pele funeral – live: Football legend transported to cemetery after funeral in Santos

Brazil football legend Pelé will be buried today after a procession took his casket through the streets of Santos, in the state of Sao Paulo.Pelé, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, died of colon cancer on 29 December at the age of 82, before lying in state at Santos’ stadium from Monday until Tuesday afternoon (3 January). Thousands of locals attended – with new Brazilian president Lula among those paying tribute – at the site of some of the best matches of Pelé’s career. The former striker and three-time World Cup winner, whose full...
PIX11

Thousands mourn Benedict XVI at funeral celebrated by Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis honored his predecessor Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, presiding Thursday over a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff by a living one before thousands of mourners in St. Peter’s Square. Bells tolled and the faithful applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict’s cypress coffin out […]
Herald-Journal

APTOPIX Brazil Pele

Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous. Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Pelé was placed in his final resting place as millions of fans around the world mourned. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at the Vila Belmiro stadium where Pelé played much of his career. Pelé was buried in Santos, the city where he became famous. Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the casket was ushered through the streets. Pele died Thursday at age 82.
NBC News

Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

SANTOS, Brazil — Pelé was buried in his final resting place Tuesday as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sports legend. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
