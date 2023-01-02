Read full article on original website
Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives
One Person Injured in a Four-Vehicle Crash Sunday Afternoon in Elk River
One person was injured in a four-vehicle traffic crash in Elk River late Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol reports that shortly after 5 PM, three SUVs and a mini-van all were eastbound on Highway 10 when they collided at Milepost 213. Authorities say a passenger in one of the SUVs,...
City of Minnetonka reaches tentative agreement to purchase The Marsh
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. A longtime integrative wellness center in Minnetonka closed at year's end, and the city is now pursuing a deal to purchase the facility and land. The Marsh was founded by late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker...
Little Waverly Lake Aeration May Begin in January or February
The Little Waverly Lake Improvement Association has notified residents and visitors that an aeration system could be put into operation this month, or in February. Lake aeration is commonly used to help the water oxygen levels to maintain fish populations. The result is that areas of thin ice and open water are common in and around the the system operation area.
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene. The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota
A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky. The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.
Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party. In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty."I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.McCarty isn't going to make any...
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp
A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
Stearns County Pulling The Plows Tuesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Highway Department has announced it will be pulling the plows off the roads at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The plows will be going back out on the roads in Stearns County at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. The city of Sartell pulled their plows at 6:00...
Man Died in Snowmobile Accident in Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- A Zimmerman man died Saturday evening in a snowmobile accident. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the snowmobile he was riding hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed. The crash happened at 5:00 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street...
First Meeting of 2023 for Wright County Board of Commissioners
Tuesday was the first meeting of the new year for the Wright County Board of Commissioners. The meeting began with the swearing-in of three new commissioners. Tina Deadrick was sworn-in as the new District 1 Commissioner, Jeanne Holland officially became the new District 3 Commissioner, and Nadine Schoen took her oath as the new District 4 Commissioner.
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
Huge Winter Storm Continues Into Day 2
One of the biggest snowfalls in some time dropped 8 to 10 inches of heavy, wet snow across Wright County and throughout much of central, east central and southern Minnesota on Tuesday. The snow arrived in Wright County a little later in the morning on Tuesday than early forecasts predicted,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.
Two Teens Hurt in Morrison County Rollover
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a rollover in Morrison County. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Azure road in Cushing Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 16-year-old Jillian Wall, of Onamia, was heading west on Highway 10...
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
