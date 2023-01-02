Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans
Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
Postcards from across Africa show the continent free from colonial-era stereotypes
"Post-Card Africa" is an initiative aiming to show a different side of the continent to the stereotypes depicted in colonial-era postcards.
BBC
Ghana fishing: Abuse, corruption and death on Chinese vessels
When it comes to abuse and corruption on Chinese fishing vessels in Ghana, Bright Tsai Kweku has seen it all. He has seen Chinese crew treating local fishermen like "slaves", he says. "They beat them, they spit on them, they kick them," Mr Kweku says. "I have been through that...
The US doesn't have to worry about China repeating its mistakes in the Middle East
Opinion: Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia was seen as a message to the US, but it's a mistake to think China has the same ambitions in the Middle East.
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
With tension rising in the Pacific, US special operators have a new goal: Creating 'multiple dilemmas' for China
The "placement, access, and influence" of US special operators are "extremely powerful" for countering aggression, SOCOM's top general says.
The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked
US News & World Report ranked nations by their level of power, and a turbulent year meant many countries' positions shifted.
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Xi Jinping’s reputation in China and his standing in the world may not survive this Covid disaster
In the chaos of China’s Covid exit wave, China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, has been curiously absent. His last public pronouncement on China’s “dynamic zero”-Covid policy was in his speech to the 20th party congress in October: “We have adhered to the supremacy of the people and the supremacy of life, adhered to dynamic zero-Covid,” he told delegates, “... and achieved major positive results in the overall prevention and control of the epidemic and economic and social development.” It was, he insisted, overwhelming evidence that the policy was correct and that the party cared deeply for the people.
Tiny Lithuania Could Change How The World Handles China
For a full year, China has subjected Lithuania to unprecedented pressure for refusing to toe Beijing's line on issues like Taiwan. With U.S. help, Lithuania is resisting — and offering a model.
CNBC
China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave
Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
Better Cotton Open for Business in Uzbekistan
Better Cotton is expanding to Uzbekistan. It’s another vote of confidence for the formerly blacklisted country, which the sustainable cotton nonprofit said has “come a long way” from its state-sanctioned use of child and forced labor to harvest the fiber. Years of campaigning, plus a decade-plus-long freeze-out by brands and retailers, have triggered extensive government-led labor reforms in the world’s sixth-largest cotton producer. In March, the International Labor Organization declared Uzbek cotton “free” of forced and child labor. The same month, the global coalition known as the Cotton Campaign called off its boycott. The Central Asian nation, it said, has demonstrated...
Japanese Families Reportedly Set to Receive 1 Million Yen Per Child for Moving Out of Tokyo
The Japanese government will give families up to 1 million yen ($7,670) per child if they opt to move out of Tokyo, according to multiple media reports. The government was already offering 300,000 yen per child for families relocating to other parts of the country. The Japanese government will give...
China's COVID vaccines: Do the jabs do the job?
China is in the midst of its first major COVID surge, and it's one of the world's largest. China rolled back COVID restrictions in early December, and now scientists estimate that the country could be facing more than 10 million new cases each day. Over the next several months, several hundred thousand people could die, perhaps more, several teams predict.
Saudi Arabia still needs the United States, despite its growing ties to China
China has just announced that foreign visitors no longer will be subject to its previously strict COVID-driven quarantine requirements. It was not that long ago that Xi Jingping, fresh from his third coronation as the country’s president, made an overseas trip of his own, to Saudi Arabia. There, the Chinese leader met with his Saudi…
China’s Covid surge sees ‘37 million new cases in single day’ as hospitals struggle
As many as 250 million people in China have been infected with Covid this month, according to reports based on leaked official estimates, as the country’s health system struggles with a surge in cases since restrictions were lifted.The figure – about 18 per cent of the entire population – includes 37 million who were infected on Tuesday alone, according to Sun Yang, a deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, whose estimates were leaked and reported in the Financial Times, Bloomberg and elsewhere.The country’s National Health Commission did not comment on the reports.China began dismantling its...
This baby could push India past China to become the world's most populous country
MUMBAI, India — In a sparse, one-room apartment on the far periphery of a booming megacity, the piercing cry of a newborn baby marks a population milestone for India. He's a boy named Vehant, born on Nov. 9 and weighing nearly 8 pounds. His first days were difficult; he developed a blood infection and was hospitalized for 10 days. Now he's back home.
coingeek.com
SmartLedger turns its attention to the Middle East, launches new hub in Dubai
Blockchain distribution channel SmartLedger has launched a new hub in Dubai as part of efforts to expand its offerings to new terrains. The new hub, dubbed “Blockchain Smart Technologies,” will operate as SmartLedger’s subsidiary covering North Africa, The Middle East, South East Asia, and India. Creating a new entity in Dubai will offer SmartLedger many benefits, including a wider reach to previously untapped markets.
Countries across the world ring in the new year
The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people. Australia, which is one...
FTSE 100 bosses paid more in three days than average UK worker for whole year
The bosses of Britain’s biggest companies will have made more money in 2023 by Thursday afternoon than the average UK worker will earn in the entire year, according to analysis of vast pay gaps amid strike action and the cost of living crisis. The High Pay Centre, a thinktank...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0