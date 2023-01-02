ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redbankgreen

RED BANK: SENIOR CENTER WORK DELAYED

Red Bank residents begin their fifth year without access to the borough’s Senior Center this month. What’s up with the repairs to the long-closed facility?. The center, on Shrewsbury Avenue overlooking the Navesink River, has been out of commission since it was damaged by a fire suppression system malfunction during an extended freeze in January, 2019.
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: BASIE KICKS OFF ‘GIVING YEAR’

Each month, a different charitable organization will benefit from the Basie’s ticket sales under the yearlong program. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank has named Long Branch-based Shore House as the beneficiary of its first “Giving Year” giveaway.
RED BANK, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: RAIN, WIND & DEEP COLD COMING

But the three-day lead-up to the holiday includes downpours, dangerous winds and plunging temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. With one- to two inches of wind-driven rain possible over 24 hours beginning Thursday afternoon, a coastal flood warning is in effect until noon Friday. Wind speeds could reach 45 miles per hour. Overnight temperatures are expected to be at or above 48 degrees.
RED BANK, NJ
Beach Radio

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL DRAWS 500

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago with a guest, above, and festival volunteers, below. (Photos by Naomi Porter & Lisa Henry) On Saturday, December 17, the Salvation Army of Red Bank hosted the 2022 “Wishing On A Star” Community Christmas Festival. The annual festival is part of the community...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: THIRD TIME AS CHIEF FOR HARTMAN

Wayne Hartman at the start of his last stint as fire chief in 2019. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Just three years after he concluded his last term, Wayne Hartman is slated to return as chief of the Red Bank’s fire department next week. This will...
RED BANK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Employers in Hoboken + Jersey City Hiring This Month: January 2023 Edition

We all know job hunting can be a challenge. Luckily, if you’re looking for a job in the North Jersey area, perusing our jobs board on our parent site The Local Girl is a must. You can find a variety of positions — from a senior leasing specialist to a preschool teacher — all on our site. Keep reading to see all of the jobs available in Hoboken, Jersey City, and beyond through our Hoboken Girl jobs platform this week, and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs that arrive on a daily basis.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Mercer County Free Food Finder Connecting Families with Critical Resources

According to the USDA, over 13.5 million Americans struggled with food insecurity in 2021 alone. For families suffering with food insecurity, they may be uncertain of where there next meal will come from. Many families may also be unable to acquire enough food for their families due to insufficient funds or other barriers. Per the Community Food Bank of NJ, over 650,000 people in New Jersey alone are suffering with food insecurity. Thankfully, resources like the Mercer County Free Food Finder are available to connect families with the vital resources that they need to lead a healthy, happy life.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: DISTRICT TEACHERS HONORED

Press release from Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage. The Red Bank Borough Public Schools are a proud participant of the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) Governor’s Educator of the Year Program. Each year, the NJDOE recognizes Teachers and Educational Services Professionals throughout the State and honors educators based on the following criteria.
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

redbankgreen

Red Bank, NJ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, New Jersey.

 http://www.redbankgreen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy