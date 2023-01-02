Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
Winter outlook 2023: How much snow is expected to fall in NYC? Forecasters weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island has seen little snow since the start of this winter season, with with National Weather Service’s Central Park and John F. Kennedy climate stations only registering trace levels of the white stuff, according to the agency. But just how much snow can New York City expect in the coming months?
RED BANK: SENIOR CENTER WORK DELAYED
Red Bank residents begin their fifth year without access to the borough’s Senior Center this month. What’s up with the repairs to the long-closed facility?. The center, on Shrewsbury Avenue overlooking the Navesink River, has been out of commission since it was damaged by a fire suppression system malfunction during an extended freeze in January, 2019.
RED BANK: BASIE KICKS OFF ‘GIVING YEAR’
Each month, a different charitable organization will benefit from the Basie’s ticket sales under the yearlong program. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank has named Long Branch-based Shore House as the beneficiary of its first “Giving Year” giveaway.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
28-Year-Old Hackettstown Woman Missing Since New Year’s Eve May Have Gone To Times Square: PD
Police have issued an alert for a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman last heard from on New Year’s Eve, when they say she may have gone to celebrate in Times Square.Lesya Gorgal stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds, police said. She has brown eyes and blonde hair and was last seen we…
MISSING: Queens woman, 21, last seen in subway on New Year's Eve
A 21-year-old Queens woman is still being sought after disappearing in the final minutes of 2022 while riding the subway, police said Tuesday.
RED BANK: RAIN, WIND & DEEP COLD COMING
But the three-day lead-up to the holiday includes downpours, dangerous winds and plunging temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. With one- to two inches of wind-driven rain possible over 24 hours beginning Thursday afternoon, a coastal flood warning is in effect until noon Friday. Wind speeds could reach 45 miles per hour. Overnight temperatures are expected to be at or above 48 degrees.
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
roi-nj.com
Dramatic rise in rents shows North Jersey still is woefully short on multifamily units
About all those multifamily housing starts in Jersey City and along the Gold Coast … soaring rents show just how much they are needed. According to the end-of-the-year National Rent Report by Zumper, rents in Jersey City increased nearly 50% in 2022, thanks to a shortage of units in New York City.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend.
RED BANK: CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL DRAWS 500
Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago with a guest, above, and festival volunteers, below. (Photos by Naomi Porter & Lisa Henry) On Saturday, December 17, the Salvation Army of Red Bank hosted the 2022 “Wishing On A Star” Community Christmas Festival. The annual festival is part of the community...
Driver, 23, Killed In Weekend Crash On Route 1 South Brunswick
A 23-year-old man from Mercer County was killed in a weekend crash in Central Jersey, authorities said. The man's name had not been released by South Brunswick police. The crash happened at 12:21 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 on Route 1 at Greenview Avenue and involved three vehicles, police said. The...
RED BANK: THIRD TIME AS CHIEF FOR HARTMAN
Wayne Hartman at the start of his last stint as fire chief in 2019. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Just three years after he concluded his last term, Wayne Hartman is slated to return as chief of the Red Bank’s fire department next week. This will...
hobokengirl.com
Employers in Hoboken + Jersey City Hiring This Month: January 2023 Edition
We all know job hunting can be a challenge. Luckily, if you’re looking for a job in the North Jersey area, perusing our jobs board on our parent site The Local Girl is a must. You can find a variety of positions — from a senior leasing specialist to a preschool teacher — all on our site. Keep reading to see all of the jobs available in Hoboken, Jersey City, and beyond through our Hoboken Girl jobs platform this week, and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs that arrive on a daily basis.
We all have a part to play in helping the homeless survive and move forward in Ocean County, NJ
It's a new year filled with all kinds of possibilities for all of us, new goals, new expectations, new ways to help others. There is a great and continued need for helping the homeless in Ocean County as we set foot in a new year as well. January is typically...
trentondaily.com
Mercer County Free Food Finder Connecting Families with Critical Resources
According to the USDA, over 13.5 million Americans struggled with food insecurity in 2021 alone. For families suffering with food insecurity, they may be uncertain of where there next meal will come from. Many families may also be unable to acquire enough food for their families due to insufficient funds or other barriers. Per the Community Food Bank of NJ, over 650,000 people in New Jersey alone are suffering with food insecurity. Thankfully, resources like the Mercer County Free Food Finder are available to connect families with the vital resources that they need to lead a healthy, happy life.
RED BANK: DISTRICT TEACHERS HONORED
Press release from Red Bank Borough Schools Superintendent Jared Rumage. The Red Bank Borough Public Schools are a proud participant of the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) Governor’s Educator of the Year Program. Each year, the NJDOE recognizes Teachers and Educational Services Professionals throughout the State and honors educators based on the following criteria.
WHERE'S JULISSA? Girl, 12, last seen inside Bronx home
Police are looking for a 12-year-old Bronx girl last seen inside her home Monday evening.
