Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

Arborist gives tips on protecting trees from heavy, damaging snow

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – When snow and ice coats trees, it can be one of Mother Nature's most beautiful sights – until the branches get weighed down and break. Or worse, a tree falls.We are no stranger to winter storms in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. That can bring anything from blizzards and snow squalls to freezing rain, sleet and major ice storms.WCCO caught up with a crew from Blue Ribbon Pruning removing a dead ash tree ahead of the next storm."It got emerald ash borer, looks like probably in the last year or two," said arborist David Donnelly. "The bark's all...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised

(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Home radon testing has plunged in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Radon testing in newly bought homes has dropped 39% in two years. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the number of home radon tests completed during real estate sales in 2022 was down 39% from 2020, even though home sales did not decline. MDH says reduced testing means fewer home buyers are identifying and reducing this cancer-causing hazard.
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

Certifying water quality

When the Janski family of St. Augusta, Minnesota, learned about the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program, they jumped at the chance to get certified. Participating in the program represented another step in their ongoing efforts to conserve resources. “We’d already switched to no-till to reduce soil erosion and inputs...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
krwc1360.com

Talk With Kids About Ice Safety

The Minnesota DNR is encouraging adults to talk ice safety with youngsters this winter. DNR Ice Safety Coordinator Nicole Biagi says many lakes and ponds have very uneven amounts of ice due to swings in temperature and periods of heavy snow already this winter.
MINNESOTA STATE

