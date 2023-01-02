Read full article on original website
Related
11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher
I had no idea that lots of folks around Minnesota are cleaning much more than just dirty silverware in their dishwashers. Did you wash any of these 11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher other than dishes?. Dog Toys: Just make sure the toys are dishwasher safe. It should...
Travel through air, ground in Minnesota stalled due to winter storm
Countless canceled and delayed flights, numerous crashes amid terrible road conditions are the result of a powerful winter storm that has dumped two rounds of snow with a dash of freezing rain in between. Freezing rain combined with fresh snowfall has resulted in a total of 101 cancellations and 42...
Igloo Bar Opens its Doors on a Frozen Minnesota Lake
This is some serious Minnesota stuff right here. Only in Minnesota will you hear about an igloo bar set up on a frozen lake! But it's totally a place I'd want to check out. This igloo bar that's up in northern Minnesota just opened this past weekend. It's such a...
Arborist gives tips on protecting trees from heavy, damaging snow
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – When snow and ice coats trees, it can be one of Mother Nature's most beautiful sights – until the branches get weighed down and break. Or worse, a tree falls.We are no stranger to winter storms in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. That can bring anything from blizzards and snow squalls to freezing rain, sleet and major ice storms.WCCO caught up with a crew from Blue Ribbon Pruning removing a dead ash tree ahead of the next storm."It got emerald ash borer, looks like probably in the last year or two," said arborist David Donnelly. "The bark's all...
Easy Trick to Help Minnesotans Remove Ice From Their Windshield in Seconds
A wintry mix of rain and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and more nasty weather is expected throughout the day on Tuesday. Driving is going to continue to be difficult. Please check the road conditions on our app before heading out and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination safely.
Rule Changes Coming For Minnesota Special Transportation Services Drivers
It's a growing service industry. As the "Baby Boom" generation advances into the stage of life where assistance is needed, the need for medically-related transportation has increased. The drivers who provide that kind of service (i.e. rides to the clinic, doctor, appointments, etc) are termed Special Transportation Services (STS) providers....
mprnews.org
Snow — and travel headaches — keep piling up across much of Minnesota
Steady light snow continued falling across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, the second part of a multi-day winter storm causing treacherous road conditions across the region — if drivers were even able to dig out their vehicles and reach a cleared road. The snow also presented a big challenge...
fox9.com
No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised
(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp
A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
Yes, winter is off to an especially snowy start; here's where we stand
ST PAUL, Minn. — Even before the first Minnesota snowstorm of the new year, this winter has already packed its share of surprises and above-average snow totals. By the end of December, many areas of Minnesota were already well over halfway to their average snow totals for an entire winter.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
mprnews.org
Company’s bankruptcy leaves Minn. counties searching for jail medical care
A controversial jail doctor’s company filed for bankruptcy last month, leaving more than a dozen Minnesota counties scrambling to find a different health provider for people in their jails. Last month, MEnD Correctional Care informed counties by letter that it is terminating correctional health care services within 90 days.
Minnesota Department Of Transportation Updates No Travel Advisory To Include 12 Counties
The winter storm that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Duluth area Tuesday afternoon is already wreaking havoc in other parts of the state. In fact, road conditions have deteriorated so badly that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an official No...
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
KIMT
Home radon testing has plunged in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Radon testing in newly bought homes has dropped 39% in two years. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the number of home radon tests completed during real estate sales in 2022 was down 39% from 2020, even though home sales did not decline. MDH says reduced testing means fewer home buyers are identifying and reducing this cancer-causing hazard.
Agriculture Online
Certifying water quality
When the Janski family of St. Augusta, Minnesota, learned about the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program, they jumped at the chance to get certified. Participating in the program represented another step in their ongoing efforts to conserve resources. “We’d already switched to no-till to reduce soil erosion and inputs...
Mail issues continue in Twin Cities, across Minnesota
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Persistent mail delivery issues in Minnesota have prompted action from the state's Congressional leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Angie Craig both sent letters to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy late last week, demanding answers about delayed service. Klobuchar cited "significant" issues in the Duluth and Twin Cities areas, while Craig said some constituents reported not receiving mail for two weeks.
willmarradio.com
Lang says revenues from sale of recreational pot should go to law enforcement
(St. Paul MN-) Backers of legalizing recreational marijuana are at the State Capitol this first day (Tues) of the 2023 session and Governor Tim Walz agrees "this needs to be done" -- because he says prohibition doesn't work and there are racial disparities in prosecution:. Your browser does not support...
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
krwc1360.com
Talk With Kids About Ice Safety
The Minnesota DNR is encouraging adults to talk ice safety with youngsters this winter. DNR Ice Safety Coordinator Nicole Biagi says many lakes and ponds have very uneven amounts of ice due to swings in temperature and periods of heavy snow already this winter.
Comments / 1