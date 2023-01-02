Fatal Spanish Lake fire under investigation

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A fatal fire in Spanish Lake is being investigated by the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad.

The fire happened at the Meadow Glen Apartments shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters shared that flames were burning through the roof when they arrived.

An adult male died in one of the apartments. Investigators have not said what started the fire. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

