Fatal Spanish Lake fire under investigation
SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A fatal fire in Spanish Lake is being investigated by the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad.
The fire happened at the Meadow Glen Apartments shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters shared that flames were burning through the roof when they arrived.Top story: No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence of Amber McLaughlin
An adult male died in one of the apartments. Investigators have not said what started the fire. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 1