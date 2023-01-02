ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itta Bena, MS

AL.com

Alabama commits, local standouts compete in Under Armour All-America Game

Even for high schoolers, it’s bowl season. Being a top recruit often means the season extends into the new year as all-star contests and showcases pull them across the country. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. kicked off 2023 with the latest: the Under Armour Next All-America Game. Seven members of Alabama football’s top-rated recruiting class performed live on ESPN2. A set of other Yellowhammer state standouts also took part.
AL.com

The Alabama position group that will look much different in 2023

The transfer portal and NFL draft have touched every corner of Alabama’s roster since the end of the regular season, but the turnover is greatest in the secondary. Expected departures by senior safeties Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams opened two starting jobs, and decisions by juniors Brian Branch and Eli Ricks to enter the draft added two more.
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
elmoreautauganews.com

Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know

For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
WSFA

Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
WSFA

Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County area under threat for severe storms Tuesday

Severe storms are possible over the Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County region. Storms Tuesday afternoon have the potential to turn severe due to a cold front pushing through the area. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the timing for severe weather for the Lake Martin area begins around 2...
wvtm13.com

Search underway for escaped Alabama inmate

Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening. Linwood Harris was in a work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery when he left the job at 5:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat. Harris may...
opelikaobserver.com

ALProHealth Funds Pocket Park Dedicated to Civil Rights Activist

TUSKEGEE — Rosa Parks, a civil rights icon, once said, “Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others.”. The memory of Parks and the legacy she left behind now lives on in downtown Tuskegee. Recently, The Rosa Park was officially opened as the newest pocket park in downtown Tuskegee on Westside Street. The park is named in honor of Parks, who was born in Tuskegee. She is best known for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus in 1955. This event led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal event in the American civil rights movement.
wbrc.com

Search canceled for missing Millbrook man

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department. ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition. Upchurch was...
alabamanews.net

Storm Damage Reported in Elmore County

Storm damage reports are coming in from Elmore County. Elmore Co. EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms to Alabama News Network there is damage along Highway 111 in Deatsville. There is also damage being reported in the areas of Lake Jordan, Titus, Seman and along Coosa River Road. In addition, there’s...
selmasun.com

Selma Sun Center Stage: Sheriff Mike Granthum in Alabama Constitutional Carry

At the beginning of the new year, eligible Alabamians will be allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. House Bill 272 (HB272) by State Rep. Shane...
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed in accident early on New Year’s Eve

An Alabama woman was killed New Year’s Eve, police say. Montgomery police said officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on East South Boulevard. Samantha Edwards, 47, of Montgomery, Alabama, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. Details of what exactly occurred in the accident were not immediately disclosed.
alabamanews.net

Selma Man Killed in Dallas County Crash

A Selma man has been killed in a wreck involving two vehicles in Dallas County. Alabama State Troopers say 63-year-old Clarence King was a passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a car. Investigators say he wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
