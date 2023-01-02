Read full article on original website
Alabama commits, local standouts compete in Under Armour All-America Game
Even for high schoolers, it’s bowl season. Being a top recruit often means the season extends into the new year as all-star contests and showcases pull them across the country. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. kicked off 2023 with the latest: the Under Armour Next All-America Game. Seven members of Alabama football’s top-rated recruiting class performed live on ESPN2. A set of other Yellowhammer state standouts also took part.
vicksburgnews.com
Former VHS quarterback Tavares Johnson Jr. to join the Delta State University football staff
Former Vicksburg High School football player Tavares Johnson Jr. has announced the he will be joining the Delta State University football staff as a offensive analyst. Johnson, who recently served as Riverside High Head Coach, made the announcement on Wednesday. Before coaching at Riverside, Johnson was on the staff at...
The Alabama position group that will look much different in 2023
The transfer portal and NFL draft have touched every corner of Alabama’s roster since the end of the regular season, but the turnover is greatest in the secondary. Expected departures by senior safeties Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams opened two starting jobs, and decisions by juniors Brian Branch and Eli Ricks to enter the draft added two more.
Auburn football fans now realize why Deion Sanders wasn’t hired as HC
A video of Deion Sanders talking about his lack of interest in meeting with program boosters is enlightening Auburn football fans as to why he was a long-shot candidate to be hired as the Tigers’ head coach. In an interview with Undisputed with Skip and Shannon co-host Shannon Sharpe...
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
WSFA
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
WSFA
Couple happy to be alive after EF2 tornado hits Lake Jordan in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mike and Linda Crowell say Tuesday’s severe weather happened as fast as a heartbeat. “I told my wife, just get as flat to the floor as you can,” Mr. Crowell recalled. The two were taking shelter in their master bathroom closet. Ten minutes...
WSFA
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County area under threat for severe storms Tuesday
Severe storms are possible over the Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County region. Storms Tuesday afternoon have the potential to turn severe due to a cold front pushing through the area. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the timing for severe weather for the Lake Martin area begins around 2...
wvtm13.com
Search underway for escaped Alabama inmate
Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening. Linwood Harris was in a work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery when he left the job at 5:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat. Harris may...
alabamanews.net
National Weather Service: Montgomery Storm Was an EF-1 Tornado, Teams Working to Confirm Other Tornadoes
The National Weather Service has teams throughout the area, which have confirmed tornadoes hit Montgomery and other areas. They say an EF-1 tornado hit near Taylor Road. That storm moved through about 3:15AM on Wednesday. Teams have also confirmed damage from a tornado that was at least an EF-1 in...
opelikaobserver.com
ALProHealth Funds Pocket Park Dedicated to Civil Rights Activist
TUSKEGEE — Rosa Parks, a civil rights icon, once said, “Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others.”. The memory of Parks and the legacy she left behind now lives on in downtown Tuskegee. Recently, The Rosa Park was officially opened as the newest pocket park in downtown Tuskegee on Westside Street. The park is named in honor of Parks, who was born in Tuskegee. She is best known for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus in 1955. This event led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal event in the American civil rights movement.
wbrc.com
Search canceled for missing Millbrook man
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department. ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition. Upchurch was...
alabamanews.net
Storm Damage Reported in Elmore County
Storm damage reports are coming in from Elmore County. Elmore Co. EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms to Alabama News Network there is damage along Highway 111 in Deatsville. There is also damage being reported in the areas of Lake Jordan, Titus, Seman and along Coosa River Road. In addition, there’s...
selmasun.com
Selma Sun Center Stage: Sheriff Mike Granthum in Alabama Constitutional Carry
At the beginning of the new year, eligible Alabamians will be allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. House Bill 272 (HB272) by State Rep. Shane...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS & RAW VIDEO: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported in East Montgomery
Alabama News Network is getting reports of storm damage and power outages in East Montgomery Wednesday morning. The photos we have so far are from the Taylor Road area. The Montgomery Co. Emergency Management Agency says there is damage to a few vehicles in the Halcyon Boulevard area. Montgomery Co....
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Alabama woman killed in accident early on New Year’s Eve
An Alabama woman was killed New Year’s Eve, police say. Montgomery police said officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on East South Boulevard. Samantha Edwards, 47, of Montgomery, Alabama, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. Details of what exactly occurred in the accident were not immediately disclosed.
alabamanews.net
Selma Man Killed in Dallas County Crash
A Selma man has been killed in a wreck involving two vehicles in Dallas County. Alabama State Troopers say 63-year-old Clarence King was a passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a car. Investigators say he wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
