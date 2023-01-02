ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davante Adams Sets New Franchise Single-Season Record

By Jairo Alvarado
 2 days ago

In a great effort offensively, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams breaks franchise single-season record in receiving yards.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) gave it their all on Sunday, but still fell short at home against the San Francisco 49ers (12-4).

After the team benched starting quarterback Derek Carr, many expected the Raiders to give in against the top-rated Niners defense.

One player in particular who did not intend to give in on Sunday was wide receiver Davante Adams , whose seven receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns kept the Raiders in contention until the very end.

Adams’ astonishing performance would bring his total to 1,443 receiving yards this season, setting a Raiders all-time single season record.

The record surpasses Tim Brown’s 1,408 receiving yards set in the 1997 season.

“It means a lot, obviously. Tim [Brown] and I, we speak often and it means a lot. He says a lot of good things, a lot of powerful things that help me with my game and help me with my mindset and everything. It means a lot. Obviously we know the type of player he was and the mark he left on this game,” Adams said after the game.

"To be able to come in here my first year into my dream organization, my dream situation and to be able to have success, and have an individual thing like which is obviously. ... There's so many different pieces that contribute to me being able to go out and have a good game like that or a good season."

The record breaking reception came on a 45-yard pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Raiders to extend the game tying drive.

This is Adams' second record breaking season, as last year he broke the Green Bay Packers all-time single season record in receiving yards with his career best 1,553 yards, a record was broken in 16 games.

The Raiders wide receiver will have an opportunity to extend the record and surpass his career best next Saturday at home as the Raiders close out the season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That game will kick off on Saturday, January 7, at 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST and it can be seen on ABC/ESPN.

