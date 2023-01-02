3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Bruins 2023 Winter Classic

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are taking it outside, as they face-off in the 2023 Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. The Bruins (28-4-4) enter the outdoor game with the best record in the league and are 3-0-2 in their last five games. The Penguins (19-11-6) are struggling through a four game losing streak, going 1-2-2 in their last five games. Here's three things to watch for in what should be an exciting matchup.

1. Need More from Geno

If the Penguins want to break their recent skid and deliver a loss to the Bruins, they'll need a big game from Evgeni Malkin. Malkin has gone cold in recent weeks. In his last five games, he has two goals and zero assists.

To make matters worse, the power play of the Penguins goes the way Malkin goes. In the Penguins' last game, the team went 0/9, and Malkin struggled mightily.

There's hope he is breaking out of his brief slump, as he put on a highlight reel worthy steal and breakaway goal. The Pens will need a rebound game from Malkin and their power play if they want to win in Boston

2. Bruins Going for Home Point Record

At 28-4-4, it's no secret the Bruins are on an incredible run, and at home their dominance cannot be overstated. The Bruins have begun the year 18-0-3 at home, and with a win in the Winter Classic, they will tie the 1973-74 Bruins for season-opening home point streak.

3. Will Pens Defense Hold Up?

The Penguins defense is banged up at the moment. Already without Jeff Petry and Chad Ruhwedel, number one d-man Kris Letang missed the last game against the Devils with a lower-body injury. He will reportedly miss the Winter Classic as well.

In Letang's absence, head coach Mike Sullivan has been forced to juggle defensive pairings yet again. The team recalled defenders Ty Smith and Mark Friedman from the AHL, and both players could dress for this game against the Bruins. With Letang likely missing the game, the team will need a huge effort from the likes of P.O. Joseph and Marcus Pettersson. The Bruins will be licking their chops at the chance to get at the Penguins defense sans Letang.

The Penguins and Bruins face-off at 2:00 p.m. at Fenway Park.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Kris Letang Doesn't Participate in Penguins Winter Classic Practice

Penguins New Year's Resolutions for 2023

Penguins Focused On Two Points at Winter Classic

Penguins Best and Worst Moments of 2022

Penguins Power Play Struggles Creeping Up Again