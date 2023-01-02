ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Bruins 2023 Winter Classic

By Jacob Punturi
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twKOw_0k0s6pp200

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are taking it outside, as they face-off in the 2023 Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. The Bruins (28-4-4) enter the outdoor game with the best record in the league and are 3-0-2 in their last five games. The Penguins (19-11-6) are struggling through a four game losing streak, going 1-2-2 in their last five games. Here's three things to watch for in what should be an exciting matchup.

1. Need More from Geno

If the Penguins want to break their recent skid and deliver a loss to the Bruins, they'll need a big game from Evgeni Malkin. Malkin has gone cold in recent weeks. In his last five games, he has two goals and zero assists.

To make matters worse, the power play of the Penguins goes the way Malkin goes. In the Penguins' last game, the team went 0/9, and Malkin struggled mightily.

There's hope he is breaking out of his brief slump, as he put on a highlight reel worthy steal and breakaway goal. The Pens will need a rebound game from Malkin and their power play if they want to win in Boston

2. Bruins Going for Home Point Record

At 28-4-4, it's no secret the Bruins are on an incredible run, and at home their dominance cannot be overstated. The Bruins have begun the year 18-0-3 at home, and with a win in the Winter Classic, they will tie the 1973-74 Bruins for season-opening home point streak.

3. Will Pens Defense Hold Up?

The Penguins defense is banged up at the moment. Already without Jeff Petry and Chad Ruhwedel, number one d-man Kris Letang missed the last game against the Devils with a lower-body injury. He will reportedly miss the Winter Classic as well.

In Letang's absence, head coach Mike Sullivan has been forced to juggle defensive pairings yet again. The team recalled defenders Ty Smith and Mark Friedman from the AHL, and both players could dress for this game against the Bruins. With Letang likely missing the game, the team will need a huge effort from the likes of P.O. Joseph and Marcus Pettersson. The Bruins will be licking their chops at the chance to get at the Penguins defense sans Letang.

The Penguins and Bruins face-off at 2:00 p.m. at Fenway Park.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Kris Letang Doesn't Participate in Penguins Winter Classic Practice

Penguins New Year's Resolutions for 2023

Penguins Focused On Two Points at Winter Classic

Penguins Best and Worst Moments of 2022

Penguins Power Play Struggles Creeping Up Again

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins

Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How leadership of Bergeron, Foligno helped Bruins in Winter Classic win

BOSTON -- The Winter Classic isn't just another regular season game. It's much more than that. And through two periods of Monday afternoon's matchup at Fenway Park, the Boston Bruins were facing the possibility of suffering their most disappointing loss of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 1-0 lead...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More

As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

DeBrusk rallies Bruins past Penguins, 2-1 in Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park.Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. Because the Bruins were the "home" team, they improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left with an apparent injury late in the first period.Playing on...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What NFL’s Bills-Bengals Update Means For Patriots-Buffalo Game

The NFL on Tuesday afternoon offered a slightly clearer picture of how it will proceed after Monday’s chilling scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced that, with Hamlin still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. It’s unclear when/if the Week 17 matchup — which carries significant playoff implications — will be resumed before the start of the postseason.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Linus Ullmark fulfills longtime dream in Bruins' 2023 Winter Classic win

BOSTON -- Linus Ullmark had an absolute blast at the 2023 Winter Classic. The Boston Bruins goaltender showed up to his postgame press conference sporting the old school Red Sox uniform that the entire team was wearing when it showed up to Fenway Park for Monday's outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ullmark had the full uniform covered, down to the 1950s style cleats, which he proudly showed off to reporters.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
929
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy