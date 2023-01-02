ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa turnpike toll enforcement law to go into effect

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

A new law going into effect in 2023 is Pennsylvania House Bill 1486 that strengthens the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s ongoing efforts to hold accountable those customers who do not pay their tolls.

The legislation , which was passed by the Senate with the concurrence of the House, lowers the thresholds that trigger registration suspensions for Pennsylvania vehicle owners with unpaid tolls and fees from $500 to $250.

According to PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton, the change will allow the Commission to "better hold accountable those who intentionally cheat the system" by choosing not to pay invoices.

As of September 30, 2022, the Commission has collected $11,438,495 in tolls and fees associated with 23,095 suspended registrations under Act 165.

The legislation is expected to effect an additional 25,000 vehicle registrations. Penalties for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration may include a mandatory three month driver's license suspension, fines of up to $500 plus court costs, higher auto insurance rates, and a record of the violation on the offender's driver history.

In addition to stronger enforcement measures, the PA Turnpike has also made it easier for customers to pay by partnering with a nationwide cash payment network and upgrading its Toll By Plate invoice system to include a QR code for convenient payment. All tolls can be paid online by going here .

