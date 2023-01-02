Playoff Picture: Ravens Loss Shakes Up AFC Seeding Heading Into Monday Night Football

The Bengals got a much-needed result on Sunday night.

CINCINNATI — As the dust settles ahead of Monday Night Football , Cincinnati has a chance to clinch the AFC North a week early. Pittsburgh afforded that opportunity with a 16-13 win over Baltimore on Sunday night.

Now, Cincinnati is still in the three seed but will guarantee back-to-back division titles if they beat Buffalo . A win on Monday will also move them into the No. 2 seed.

As of today, Cincinnati would host Baltimore in the Wild Card Round or New England with a move into the No. 2 seed. If the Chargers win in Week 18, there is no scenario where Cincinnati would play them in the opening round.

According to FiveThirtyEight , Cincinnati has an 84% chance of winning the division and an 8% chance at a first-round bye. The bye chances nearly double to 15% with a Monday night win.

There aren't many scenarios where the Bengals would rest starters in Week 18 after beating the Bills . It could happen if Kansas City beats the Raiders on Saturday, but the No. 2 seed is still very valuable.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN/ABC and is available on fuboTV— start your free trial here .

