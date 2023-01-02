Read full article on original website
Burbank Park & Rec. is Looking for Someone to Manage and Operate its Theatre Facility
The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department invites qualified businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals with appropriate experience to submit proposals to manage and operate the City of Burbank’s (City) Burbank Center Stage (“Facility”), located in the Burbank Town Center Mall, at 555 North Third Street, Burbank, California 91502.
Sfvbj.com
Aerospace: Rocket Engines, Fighter Jets and Drones are Vital to the Valley Economy
Doug Bradley walks through the factory shop floor at Aerojet Rocketdyne in Chatsworth pointing out the equipment used to make rocket engines. Bradley is the deputy director of the RS-25 program, which is building the engines used on NASA’s Space Launch System, the heavy rocket that takes humans to the moon and on other deep space missions.
Antelope Valley Press
NASA Armstrong research team studies Hawaii volcano
PALMDALE — As Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting, earlier this month, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center deployed its C-20A aircraft from Palmdale to Kona, Hawaii, with a team of scientists to collect images and data on the active lava flows. The team of scientists...
kcrw.com
Whittier Narrows Dam, age 65, is due for an upgrade
Whittier Narrows Dam manages flood risk for about 1.2 million people from Pico Rivera to Long Beach. In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classified it as DSAC 1 — “critically near failure or extreme high incremental risk.”. The Corps found that the dam’s foundation was at...
Antelope Valley Press
Plane lands on Ontario highway
ONTARIO — Nobody was hurt when a small plane with four people aboard made an emergency landing, Monday morning, on a Southern California highway, authorities said. The single-engine Piper PA-28 landed on Cajon Boulevard — also known as Historic Route 66 — near Ontario in San Bernardino County shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City chooses to clean up City Hall landscaping
CALIFORNIA CITY — Mayor Kelly Kulikoff’s request for a discussion regarding renovating the landscaping at City Hall yielded a decision to clean up the exterior, while researching existing plans for such renovation. Kulikoff placed the item on the agenda for the Dec. 13 City Council meeting, his first...
theeastsiderla.com
$31,300 off East LA REO, $63,888 cut on a Highland Park remodel and a $75,000 chop on a Franklin Hills Modern
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. East LA REO: $31,300 off a lender-owned, 5-bedroom being sold as-is. Now asking $595,900. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!. Happy New...
ladowntownnews.com
Councilmember de León secures $47.5M infrastructure grant for Skid Row
At the end of a year that saw LA County’s homelessness count pass 69,000 people, Councilmember Kevin de León has secured $47.5 million in a state infrastructure grant for Skid Row, the largest of its kind in the community’s history. This Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant will help fund a bicycle connectivity and pedestrian safety program as well as improvements for corridors along San Pedro Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Eighth Street, Ninth Street,11th Street and 16th Street.
Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent
Vendors were notified on Dec. 27 that the swap meet, which draws vendors and customers from across the region, would be closed from Jan. 16 through Jan. 31—and that it may not reopen again in February. The post Vendors at Alpine Village Swap Meet protest looming closure, fear it may be permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
blackchronicle.com
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis
New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Unified School Proposes Name Change
On November 18 at a morning school assembly, Principal Rita Exposito announced to students, the school staff and the Jackson community the results of the voting by students and staff on a name change for the school. The process began during COVID and was recently brought to fruition. Principal Exposito...
oc-breeze.com
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
Sfvbj.com
Kroenke Buys the Village for $325M
Developer titan Stan Kroenke scored a hat trick in December, acquiring his third Warner Center property of 2022. The Los Angeles Rams owner and leading investor of Hollywood Park in Inglewood, which includes SoFi Stadium, closed on his purchase of The Village. The acquisition adds to his portfolio a developed shopping center adjoining two square blocks of Woodland Hills properties he purchased last year. The transaction further fuels speculation that Kroenke will add a Rams team facility to the area.
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster wants to regulate collection bins
LANCASTER — Collection or donation bins intended for people to donate unwanted clothes, shoes, books and other household items would be regulated under a proposed ordinance recommended for approval to the City Council by the Lancaster Planning Commission. Many bins are not regularly maintained or monitored, which results in...
2urbangirls.com
Bruce’s Beach heirs to sell property back to LA County
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – After wrangling with legalities over the illegal use of eminent domain to seize land owned by a Black couple, the heirs of the waterfront property, known as Bruce’s Beach, are in the process of selling the land back to Los Angeles County. Bruce’s Beach...
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
Man found 'wedged' under Metro platform at Hollywood and Western
A man was injured when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The man was found "wedged" beneath the station platform, the LAFD reported."The man was not physically trapped by the train," the LAFD said. "He has been safely extricated and is being medically evaluated by LAFD responders. His site affiliation and the circumstances of his being at track level have yet to be determined."Some rail delays were reported in the area, but service was back to normal within about 30 minutes, Metro reported.
Antelope Valley Press
Rose Parade avoids California rain
PASADENA — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023,...
