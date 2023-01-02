Colts Loss to Giants Reinforces Fact Team Needs Major Changes

The Indianapolis Colts lost their sixth straight game to the New York Giants in Week 17, showing deficiencies in all areas.

For the last four games, it has been a continuous nightmare for the Indianapolis Colts .

It started with a 54-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys , where the Colts gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter.

After a much-needed bye week, the Colts followed up by allowing the biggest comeback in NFL history to the Minnesota Vikings , falling 39-36 in overtime.

Things did not get much better the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers , losing 20-3 as the Colts failed to score a touchdown in a game for the fourth time this season.

Finally, we get to Sunday’s crushing performance as the Colts were embarrassed by the New York Giants 38-10. The offense could barely move the ball down the field. The defense had no answer for the Giants’ offensive attack. The result was the third double-digit loss for the Colts in four games as Indy moves to 4-11-1 on the season.

“Obviously, not a good day for us,” Jeff Saturday said after the game. “A big win for the Giants. On the road, didn’t make enough plays.”

That has been a popular saying from Saturday since he took over as interim head coach back in November. The Colts are 1-6 since Saturday took over, and the team has regressed in almost every area. Indy looks uninspired on all sides of the ball as they limp to the finish of a miserable season.

“When I came in, I told you guys before I had expectations, (that) this was going to be a tough road,” Saturday explained. “When you’re coming in and then with all of the things that have happened since I’ve been here. Again, there’s not surprise. You don’t change coaches in the middle of the year when you’re successful.”

Unfortunately for the Colts, they have been even less successful since Saturday replaced former head coach Frank Reich. Starting with the offensive side of the ball, it has become excruciating to watch this unit. The predictable play calling combined with poor execution has turned the Colts into the worst offense in the league.

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Foles started at quarterback for the second straight game and looked as poorly as he did against the Chargers a week ago. Foles was 8-of-13 (62%) for 81 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown, his fourth interception in two weeks. Foles left the game in the second quarter with a rib injury after being sacked by Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who classlessly celebrated next to Foles as the quarterback writhed in pain on the ground.

Sam Ehlinger took over at quarterback in the second half , but it was not much better. Ehlinger was 9-of-14 (64%) for 60 yards and his first career touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr. The touchdown from Ehlinger to Pittman was the first touchdown by the Colts’ offense in 30 possessions, something unheard of in today’s NFL.

“I think when we start to get a little bit of a rhythm, we hurt ourselves at the end of the day,” Ehlinger admitted. “We haven’t been able to find an identity as an offense. Whether that be in one phase of offensive play, we haven’t been able to find that. Then when we do catch a little bit of a rhythm in a game, we stop ourselves and we will stall because of something that we do to ourselves with self-inflicted wounds.”

The Colts were 3-for-12 on third down after going 0-for-10 on the money down last week against the Chargers. While Indy was able to run the ball fairly well, thanks to Zack Moss and Jordan Wilkins , the passing game was once again the downfall of the offense.

The Colts defense has been carrying this team for much of the year. But as the weeks have gone on and the offense continues to not pull their weight, the defense has fallen off towards the end of the season.

Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones will probably be haunting the Colts’ defenders in their nightmares for the next few days. The Colts had no response for Jones, who was 19-of-24 (79%) for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Jones added another 91 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Colts made the controversial quarterback look like a bonafide superstar all afternoon.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“When you’re playing this football team and you have a mobile quarterback and you get down, it’s tough sledding,” Saturday admitted. “You’re watching those plays, a lot of those runs by Daniel Jones aren’t designed runs, he’s booting out the back. That’s tough on a defense.”

The Giants put up 394 total yards on the Colts’ defense, with 217 of those on the ground. Unlike the Colts, the Giants were able to convert on third down (4-for-7) and had no trouble marching up and down the field. It was another dominating performance against the Horseshoe.

After four embarrassing defeats, it goes without saying the Colts need to see major organizational changes in the offseason. From the top down, everyone has their fingerprints on what has transpired this season.

Owner Jim Irsay needs to take a step back as he has acted impulsively and meddled in personnel matters, deliberately going against those at the top organization. General manager Chris Ballard has built this abysmal team, failing to address major holes at key positions, namely quarterback and left tackle. Saturday has not brought anything to the head coach position, and while he will be considered for the full-time role, he should not be retained.

The problems of the Colts also fall on the players. Many players have underperformed or have regressed this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The locker room does not have a good feeling right now in Indy.

The Colts are currently slated to receive a top 5 pick in the NFL Draft, where they will presumably take a young quarterback to be the face of their franchise. But drafting a quarterback will not fix all of their problems, and if those at the top are not honest with themselves, it will be a much harder and longer road for the Colts to return to glory.

And if changes are not made, things will only continue to get worse.

Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL .

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .