Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Centre Daily
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL officially suspended the game within an hour after the on-field incident. After he collided with Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and fell to the ground,...
Centre Daily
Patriots React to Scary Situation Involving Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin
Members of the New England Patriots - past and present - reacted Monday night to the chilling situation involving Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, was injured while making a tackle in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. After a big hit on receiver Tee Higgins on a 13-yard catch, Hamlin stood up but then collapsed to the field and appeared to lose consciousness.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers dominate Vikings, path to postseason clear
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers control their own playoff destiny after a dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The best panel in the business breaks down the victory, and much more in this week’s edition of On the Clock. Topics this week include:. Are you a believer...
8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings
Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
Centre Daily
Patriots Path to Playoffs: Can They Beat Elite QB?
For the New England Patriots to make the playoffs, they'll have to do something they haven't all season:. Beat an elite quarterback. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen would certainly do the trick. The Pats are in position to earn a playoff berth because they've feasted on backup quarterbacks who were...
Centre Daily
Roger Goodell Offers Update on Bengals-Bills Postponement Following Damar Hamlin’s Collapse
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that it will not resume the Bengals game against the Bills this week. Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with representatives from both teams and came to that conclusion. He informed both the Bengals and the Bills of this decision on Tuesday. The NFL hasn't made...
Yardbarker
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
Centre Daily
Hunter Yurachek: Razorbacks Will be Looking at Procedures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Like much of the country, Arkansas athletics director saw the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. "I knew right away something was wrong," he said Tuesday afternoon via phone. "You also knew it wasn't good." The injury occurred when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a...
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow On Consoling Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘We Tried To Do All We Could’
CINCINNATI — Leaders on offense and defense stepped to the podium on Wednesday evening—as quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive tackle DJ Reader discussed the Damar Hamlin medical situation. On top of his support for Hamlin and the family—Burrow described why he went up to hug Josh Allen in...
Centre Daily
Saints Team Records That Could Fall in Season Finale
The New Orleans Saints wind up their 2022-23 season by hosting the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. Both the 7-9 Saints and 6-10 Panthers were officially eliminated from playoff contention last weekend. There may not be a postseason spot at stake for New Orleans, but there are plenty of other reasons...
Centre Daily
Two Cleveland Browns Starters Out of Practice on Wednesday Ahead of Steelers Game
Cleveland Browns may be down a pair of starters in their season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday, cornerback Denzel Ward and right tackle Jack Conklin did not practice. Head coach Kevin Stefanski previously said the players would be monitored. Ward is dealing with a shoulder injury as he...
Centre Daily
Amani Oruwariye Does Not Feel Packers ‘Respect’ Lions
The Detroit Lions will be aware by the time Sunday Night Football kicks off what their playoff fate entails. If the Seattle Seahawks wind up victorious against the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions playoff hopes will have been dashed, even before the first official snap of their nationally televised game.
