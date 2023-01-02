ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Good News for New Jersey’s Working Youth: a New Law Taking Effect in 2023.

Attention all teenagers in the state of New Jersey who are now employed! This is your opportunity to increase your income, should you so desire. One of the provisions of a new set of regulations that will go into effect in the state of New Jersey this year in 2023 is to allow minors between the ages of 14 and 17 the choice of working long hours in order to earn more money.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

NJ tops all states for having the worst finances in the USA

It’s an old and familiar problem at the start of a brand new year. A new report finds New Jersey has the worst fiscal health of any state in the nation. According to Sheila Weinberg, the founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, New Jersey is at the very bottom of the five worst Sinkhole States in America because the money that is needed by the state to pay outstanding bills has increased by more than $12.5 billion.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. hospital diverting patients days after cybersecurity issue

CentraState Medical Center was diverting patients from its emergency room on Tuesday, days after the Freehold hospital had halted new admissions due to a cybersecurity issue. The details of the issue, which struck last Friday, remain unclear. A spokeswoman for the facility would say only that there were no new updates. It’s unclear if the cybersecurity problem has since been resolved.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Will it help you? What NJ lawmakers are most focused on in 2023

As we begin a new year, the head of the Assembly is vowing to continue the fight to make the Garden State a more affordable place to live. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said the Anchor program, launched last year, will provide $2 billion in tax relief to New Jersey homeowners and renters, and those efforts will continue in 2023.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Murphy will deliver in-person State of the State next week

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that he’ll deliver the 2023 State of the State Address in the Assembly Chamber at 2 p.m. next Tuesday, January 10. It will be Murphy’s first in-person State of the State since 2020; the last two addresses were both virtual due to Covid concerns. The address will also be livestreamed on the governor’s YouTube channel.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Cyberattack affected NJ hospital for days — and it wasn’t the only one

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A cybersecurity concern at CentraState Medical Center may have been part of an attack on several medical facilities worldwide. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer on Friday said the hospital was having an "IT security issue" that was under investigation. Both the issue and the investigation continued Wednesday. She did not disclose additional details about what caused the issue.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students

PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Some N.J. schools went back to class Jan. 2, even though it was a federal holiday

Monday was a federal and state holiday, but for some school districts in New Jersey, it was just another regular school day. Many of New Jersey’s nearly 600 school districts returned to class Jan. 2, even though most government offices, banks, the post office and businesses were closed to observe New Year’s Day. In some areas, the high schools were off while younger grades went to class.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Philly

New Jersey minimum wage workers begin seeing pay increases: "Everyone deserves it"

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Workers in New Jersey who are earning minimum wage have started seeing pay bumps as a result of a state law passed in 2019. New Jersey's minimum wage rose from $13 an hour to $14.13 an hour.At Passariello's Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen in Haddonfield, about 25% of its staff, mostly students, will see the wage hike. "I think it's amazing," William Cody, a student and worker, said. "I think it'll help me a lot with my student loans and paying bills." Manager Clemente Passariello said the restaurant's already paying the other 75% of their staff well over minimum wage. "We just think everyone deserves it," Passariello said. "As inflation goes up, we think everyone's pay should go up as well." Some public policy research nonprofits, including the Employment Policies Institute, argue a higher minimum wage will cause businesses to shut down because they can't afford to pay higher wages, which, in turn, would mean people losing their jobs. By this time next year, New Jersey's minimum wage will go up once more to $15 an hour.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Most Expensive Zip Codes

Each year at this time, Propertyshark.com puts out its list of the 100 most expensive places to live in the country. They break it down by zip code, and then rank them according to median sales prices that have actually closed. Interestingly, they also rank states by the number of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
