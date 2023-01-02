Read full article on original website
Springfield Central Girls Shoot Past Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Angela Hector Wednesday scored 18 points to lead the Springfield Central girls basketball team to a 76-24 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson, Jaelyn Walker and Jalisa Jessup scored five points apiece to lead the Thunder. Taconic (2-2) goes to Pittsfield on Friday.
New Lebanon Swimmers Edge Wahconah
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The New Lebanon swim team Wednesday got a 1-2 finish in the final event of the day to secure a 91-77 win over Wahconah at the Berkshire Family YMCA. Alex Sotek, Liam Buckenroth, Allison Slater and Lance Schroder won the 400-meter relay in 4 minutes, 40.22 seconds.
Bamba, Taconic Dominate Sci-Tech
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Maimoudou Bamba scored 26 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to an 85-40 win over Sci-Tech. Christian Maturevich scored 14, and Steve Patch added 11 for the Thunder, who jumped out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Taconic...
Garabedian Leads Hurricanes on Road at Granby
GRANBY, Mass. – Taylor Garabedian scored 14 points to lead three Hoosac Valley players in double figures as the Hurricanes beat Granby, 59-28, on Tuesday night. Ashlyn Lesure scored 13, and Gabby Billetz added 10. Maryn Cappiello and Emma Meczywor finished with eight and seven, respectively. Hoosac Valley (4-3)...
Brown Scores 30 as Generals Stay Hot
BENNINGTON, Vt. – Da’Sean Brown scored 30 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to an 88-67 win over Mount Anthony. Brown hit five 3-pointers in the win and scored 18 points in the second half. “We had an 11-0 start to the game, then we...
Palmer Girls Down McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Charlotte Theriault Tuesday scored 11 points to lead the Palmer girls basketball team to a 37-16 win over McCann Tech. Emily Glasier scored six points to lead the Hornets. McCann Tech (1-5) goes to Athol on Friday.
Monument Mountain Girls, Boys Top Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Monument Mountain swim team showed its spirit, the Pittsfield Generals showed improvement, and the Spartans came out with a pair of wins at the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday. Zoe Holmes won a pair of events, and the Monument Mountain girls earned a key...
Hoosac Valley Holds on for Road Win
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Frank Field had a double-double, and the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team Monday held off a late Easthampton comeback to earn a 53-51 win. Field scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Joey McGovern scored 12, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter, when the Hurricanes...
Taconic Boys Top Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 21 points on Monday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 69-52 win over Amherst. Steve Patch and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 17 points for the Thunder, who pulled away in the second half after leading by just two points at half-time.
Former Holyoke High Coach Brassil to be inducted into Hall of Fame
A Holyoke High School baseball coach will be inducted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Wahconah's State Title Celebrated with Ring Ceremony
DALTON, Mass. – Wahconah Regional High School on Friday recognized the players and coaches from last spring’s Division 4 boys lacrosse State Championship squad. The squad was awarded its state championship rings in a ceremony at half-time of the varsity girls basketball game against Hampshire Regional. “It's super...
Williams Men's Basketball, Women's Hockey Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 16 points Monday to lead the Williams College men's basketball team to a 68-56 win over Vassar. Spencer Spivy and Declan Porter each scored 11 points for Williams (12-0), which goes to Amherst on Friday. Women's Hockey. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Maddie Tix had a...
'Quickness, Depth' from Pope Francis Too Much for Lee
LEE, Mass. – Maeve Turmel scored 21 points Tuesday to lead the Pope Francis girls basketball team to a 62-22 win over Lee. “Their quickness and depth was too much to overcome,” Lee coach Rick Puleri said. “They also passed the ball very well, making us work on defense. Credit to them. They are a good team. I’m proud of the effort from my kid. They competed the whole game.”
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Palmer
A well-known favorite sub-shop in New Jersey, home to sliced, authentic Northeast-American-style sub sandwiches, is making its way into Palmer.
School Committee Member Vallieres Resigns in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The School Committee is down one member as Joshua Vallieres has resigned effective immediately. The School Committee accepted his resignation on Tuesday with regrets, with member Tara Jacobs voting no "just because I'll miss him." "Just my thanks to Josh for his service, and he...
New Year, Some New Leadership for Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2023 will bring some new and familiar leadership to Berkshire County and beyond as a new term begins. The county will see a new district attorney, an incumbent sheriff, returning state representatives, and a new representative in the Senate. This is all under the leadership of a new administration led — beginning Thursday — by Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
Pittsfield Receives Grant for Wastewater Improvements
BOSTON — The City of Pittsfield will receive a Gap Energy Grant Program to implement a clean energy Combined Heat and Power (CHP) generation project that is expected. The project is expected to save the city over $500,000 annually while reducing electric utility bills by 35 percent Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Brenda Kelly, 54, of Pittsfield
Brenda Kelly passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in Great Barrington on May 7, 1968 to Thomas Kelly and Laurie (Farnum) Flynn. Brenda attended Mt. Everett High School and stayed local to the Berkshires her entire life. She was a...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
