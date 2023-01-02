LEE, Mass. – Maeve Turmel scored 21 points Tuesday to lead the Pope Francis girls basketball team to a 62-22 win over Lee. “Their quickness and depth was too much to overcome,” Lee coach Rick Puleri said. “They also passed the ball very well, making us work on defense. Credit to them. They are a good team. I’m proud of the effort from my kid. They competed the whole game.”

LEE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO