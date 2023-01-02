ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Al Besselink, who won the first Tournament of Champions in 1953, might be the most interesting golfer you’ve never heard of

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Yardbarker

Here's why Rory McIlroy is skipping the Sentry Tournament of Champions

One of the biggest headlines to come out of the golf world at the end of 2022 was that the PGA Tour was adding "elevated" events to the 2023 calendar. These events offer even bigger winnings in an attempt to deter members from leaving to join LIV Golf because of the money involved with the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An elite Florida women's amateur event to be held this week has spawned stars like Cristie Kerr, Grace Park, Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson

ORMOND BEACH, Florida — The 97th-anniversary edition of the Sally Championship tees off this week in its modern form — a field of golfers that seems to grow younger and deeper by the year. The Championship Division features 85 golfers from top college programs and plenty of even...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
The Spun

Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person

The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
thegolfnewsnet.com

What is a pro-am in golf? Explaining the popular tournament format

Professional golf is absolutely unique in the world of sports for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest differentiating factors between golf and other sports is access to the athletes themselves. In no other sport can a fan compete in that same sport with an athlete as they're...
nbcsportsedge.com

Sentry TOC: Backing Course Horses at Kapalua

After a profitable and eventful 2022 golf season, it's time to refocus and gear up for 2023. It's crazy to think that we are handicapping our first golf tournament of 2023. This week we are keying in on the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The limited-field event is comprised of just 39 golfers. Don't let the small number of golfers fool you. This week's tournament is loaded with talent. Jon Rahm headlines the field out at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. The Spaniard hopes to continue his recent dominance and pick up his first win at Kapalua. Because there are only 39 golfers and the prices are short, I will be betting on only a few golfers.
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

Prominent Golfer Predicting 'Tense' Masters Champions Dinner

PGA Tour and LIV Golf competitors will gather at Augusta National Golf Club in April. Augusta National will allow eligible golfers to compete in The 2023 Masters Tournament despite their current affiliate. Although Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, and Phil Mickelson have all defected to LIV Golf, the former Green Jacket winners can participate. They will thus presumably get invited to the annual Champions Dinner.
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Sports

A new year of elevated events start in paradise for PGA Tour

Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73. Prize money: $15 million. Winner's share: $2.7 million. Television (EST): Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC Sports), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Previous winner: Cameron Smith. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last tournament: Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic.
HAWAII STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
HAWAII STATE

