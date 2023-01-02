Al Besselink, who won the first Tournament of Champions in 1953, might be the most interesting golfer you’ve never heard of

Read full article on original website
Here's why Rory McIlroy is skipping the Sentry Tournament of Champions
One of the biggest headlines to come out of the golf world at the end of 2022 was that the PGA Tour was adding "elevated" events to the 2023 calendar. These events offer even bigger winnings in an attempt to deter members from leaving to join LIV Golf because of the money involved with the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway league.
An elite Florida women's amateur event to be held this week has spawned stars like Cristie Kerr, Grace Park, Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson
ORMOND BEACH, Florida — The 97th-anniversary edition of the Sally Championship tees off this week in its modern form — a field of golfers that seems to grow younger and deeper by the year. The Championship Division features 85 golfers from top college programs and plenty of even...
Dawn of the designated-event era begins in Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua
KAPALUA, Hawaii — On the rolling hills of a former pineapple plantation in West Maui and amid an array of the state’s signature rainbows, 39 PGA Tour pros will begin a chase for a pot of gold at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course. With the flip of the...
PGA pro Scott Stallings didn’t get his Masters invitation. It was sent to another Scott Stallings
Scott Stallings was thrilled and puzzled to receive an invitation to play at the Masters this year considering he works in real estate and shoots in the 90s. The other Scott Stallings, who actually plays professional golf, was still wondering when his official invite to the prestigious tournament in Georgia was going to show up in the mail.
Lydia Ko punctuates her incredible year with a glamorous wedding in South Korea
After a year in which Lydia Ko added three LPGA Tour victories to her resume, bringing her career total to 19, she now has a new title to enjoy in 2023: newlywed. Ko married fiance Jun Chung at Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, on December 30th. Chung was by...
Golf Glance: PGA Tour opens ’23 with ‘elevated’ TOC
Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. PGA
Seven-time PGA Tour winner Jon Rahm anticipates 'tense' Masters Champions Dinner amid LIV Golf dispute
Following last month's news that LIV golfers would be eligible to compete at the 2023 Masters, Jon Rahm said he foresees heightened tensions at the Champions Dinner.
Georgia man sends Masters invite back to PGA Tour golfer after mishap
The Georgia man who received an invitation to participate in the Masters by mistake sent it back to the golfer who it was intended for.
Check the yardage book: Kapalua's Plantation Course for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Kapalua’s Plantation Course, site of this week’s 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour, was built in 1991 – the first course designed by the now-famous architecture duo of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The mountainous layout is ranked by Golfweek’s Best as the No....
Georgia man mistakenly receives Masters Tournament invitation intended for PGA pro Scott Stallings
After weeks of waiting for his invite to this year's Masters , PGA golfer Scott Stallings received a welcome message on Twitter this week from none other than Scott Stallings.
Look: The Masters Sent Tournament Invitation To Wrong Person
The Masters made a hilarious, but also sad screwup over this past weekend. The tournament, which is scheduled for April, sent out an invite to Scott Stallings, but it turned out to be the wrong one. The actual Scott Stallings on the PGA Tour was notified about this via a DM on Twitter from the other Stallings saying he got a FedEx package with the invite.
What is a pro-am in golf? Explaining the popular tournament format
Professional golf is absolutely unique in the world of sports for a variety of reasons, but one of the biggest differentiating factors between golf and other sports is access to the athletes themselves. In no other sport can a fan compete in that same sport with an athlete as they're...
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions odds: Jon Rahm leads golf’s best as betting favorite
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions kicks off a new year on the PGA Tour, and according to the Tournament of Champions betting odds via BetMGM, a familiar face finds himself as the betting favorite. Here’s what you need to know. Tournament of Champions odds: This week’s favorites.
Sentry TOC: Backing Course Horses at Kapalua
After a profitable and eventful 2022 golf season, it's time to refocus and gear up for 2023. It's crazy to think that we are handicapping our first golf tournament of 2023. This week we are keying in on the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The limited-field event is comprised of just 39 golfers. Don't let the small number of golfers fool you. This week's tournament is loaded with talent. Jon Rahm headlines the field out at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. The Spaniard hopes to continue his recent dominance and pick up his first win at Kapalua. Because there are only 39 golfers and the prices are short, I will be betting on only a few golfers.
Prominent Golfer Predicting 'Tense' Masters Champions Dinner
PGA Tour and LIV Golf competitors will gather at Augusta National Golf Club in April. Augusta National will allow eligible golfers to compete in The 2023 Masters Tournament despite their current affiliate. Although Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, and Phil Mickelson have all defected to LIV Golf, the former Green Jacket winners can participate. They will thus presumably get invited to the annual Champions Dinner.
Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler Trolls LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson
Scottie Scheffler’s joke about the 2023 Masters Champions Dinner was golden.
A new year of elevated events start in paradise for PGA Tour
Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73. Prize money: $15 million. Winner's share: $2.7 million. Television (EST): Thursday-Friday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC Sports), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Previous winner: Cameron Smith. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last tournament: Adam Svensson won the RSM Classic.
Morning 9: Lydia Ko gets married | RIP Barry Lane | Masters invite madness
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as we gear up for an exciting new year in the golf world!. Patricia Duffy for Golf Channel…“Former Ryder Cup player and European golf standout Barry Lane has died, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. He was 62.”. “Lane...
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
Brad Faxon, Smylie Kaufman officially join NBC, Golf Channel for 2023; new roles announced for other network talent
Last month Golfweek was first to report that Brad Faxon and Smylie Kaufman would be joining NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023 to fill the places of Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie. On Tuesday the network made the move official. Faxon, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, will...
