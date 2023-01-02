Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs
Thanks to Sunday night's 16-13 win in Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
The Steelers New Franchise QB Arrives After Showing Unteachable Traits In Electrifying Week 17 Win Over Ravens
There wasn’t much to positively take out of the majority of the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 jaw-dropping win on Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens. The offense couldn’t convert in the red zone and the defense was unable to contain the rushing attack from Baltimore or tight end, Mark Andrews. All of that was forgotten towards the end of the game when rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett led the offense down the field on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown reception from running back, Najee Harris. The young signal-caller who the organization selected in the first round last April came to play when it mattered.
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
‘He just can’t help himself’ – Cris Collinsworth savaged by NFL fans for ‘obsession’ during SNF
NFL announcer Cris Collinsworth drew criticism from fans during Sunday Night Football - for being "obsessed" with a player not even on the field. The veteran broadcaster, 63, was behind the mic for the AFC North grudge match between the Steelers and Ravens. Collinsworth, a three-time Pro Bowler with the...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division
In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
NFL announces start time for Browns/Steelers Week 18 game
The National Football League has announced the start time for the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers Week 18 matchup.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Lamar Jackson’s Week 18 injury update from Ravens’ John Harbaugh isn’t promising
Lamar Jackson has missed the Baltimore Ravens’ past 4 games due to injury. And the latest injury update on the star QB from John Harbaugh doesn’t bode well for Jackson ahead of Week 18 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Kyle Phoenix Barber. “I don’t know,” Harbaugh said in...
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
Ravens have eye on Monday Night Football after loss to Steelers
Baltimore hoping for Bengals loss vs. Bills to clear path to AFC North championship game in regular season finale
Bills WR Stefon Diggs Arrives at Hospital to Visit Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was seen visibly emotional at Paycor Stadium after his teammate and second-year safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, has now been visited by...
‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers
So this was new for Brock Purdy, as an NFL quarterback. He was down in a game for the first time since the first quarter he played in—back against Miami on Dec. 4. He trailed by double digits for the first time. He was behind in the second half for the first time. He trailed on the road for the first time.
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Suffers Cardiac Arrest on the Field: Health Status, Updates
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, and he is currently in critical condition. Keep reading for updates about the athlete’s condition. What Is Damar Hamlin’s Injury Update?. The NFL star, 24, suffered from...
Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse
The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth
In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on multiple key players
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 16-13 in Week 17, dropping their record to 10-6 on the year. They’ll now face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, a team that they might have to play in the first round of the playoffs depending on how seeding works itself out.
5 Free Agents Who Could Help Colts Offense in 2023
The one thing that has taken the most criticism this season for the Indianapolis Colts has been the offense. Whether it’s how porous the line looks having given up the second-most sacks in the NFL with 58, the abysmal passing attack (23rd in NFL), or the non-existent running game (24th), it is the offense that will need complete re-tooling this offseason.
