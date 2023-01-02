ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The Steelers New Franchise QB Arrives After Showing Unteachable Traits In Electrifying Week 17 Win Over Ravens

There wasn’t much to positively take out of the majority of the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 jaw-dropping win on Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens. The offense couldn’t convert in the red zone and the defense was unable to contain the rushing attack from Baltimore or tight end, Mark Andrews. All of that was forgotten towards the end of the game when rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett led the offense down the field on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown reception from running back, Najee Harris. The young signal-caller who the organization selected in the first round last April came to play when it mattered.
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division

In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills WR Stefon Diggs Arrives at Hospital to Visit Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was seen visibly emotional at Paycor Stadium after his teammate and second-year safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, who is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, has now been visited by...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers

So this was new for Brock Purdy, as an NFL quarterback. He was down in a game for the first time since the first quarter he played in—back against Miami on Dec. 4. He trailed by double digits for the first time. He was behind in the second half for the first time. He trailed on the road for the first time.
TENNESSEE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury

In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

5 Free Agents Who Could Help Colts Offense in 2023

The one thing that has taken the most criticism this season for the Indianapolis Colts has been the offense. Whether it’s how porous the line looks having given up the second-most sacks in the NFL with 58, the abysmal passing attack (23rd in NFL), or the non-existent running game (24th), it is the offense that will need complete re-tooling this offseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

