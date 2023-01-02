ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinch Playoffs and NFC South Division

In a closely contested matchup throughout the contest, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff birth after winning the NFC South today in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Bucs got off to a slow start in this one, but thanks to Mike Evans' 200+ yard, 3 touchdown...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury

In the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin entering cardiac arrest and the ensuing postponement of Buffalo's game against the Bengals, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown released a statement reflecting on the previous night’s events. "First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘No Weaknesses’ in Playoff Cowboys, Says Witten

The Dallas Cowboys will disappoint their expansive fanbase if they fail to make any headway in the upcoming NFL playoffs. Count Jason Witten among those, however, who think positive "headway'' is on the horizon. "I don't see really any weaknesses in that football team,'' Witten said of his old squad.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills-Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin’s Frightening Collapse

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed during the first quarter. The frightening scene unfolded during a play that saw Hamlin tackle Bengals receiver Tee Higgins following a 13-yard reception at the 5:58 mark. Shortly after colliding with Higgins and bringing him down, Hamlin briefly stood to his feet before falling to the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills

From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants’ Formula for Success Starts with These Basics

The New York Giants weren't supposed to be a playoff team this year. Nope, not even close--how could they be after a season debacle in 2021 not only exposed glaring roster deficiencies and forced ownership's hand to make drastic changes that dramatically varied from how they had done business. But...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Incredible pass in Warriors game has internet perplexed

An incredible pass in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday has everyone amazed. The pass occurred as Draymond Green gave the ball to Klay Thompson at the top of the three-point arc in the first quarter of the game. Take a look: What’s good with these Warrior guys and their... The post Incredible pass in Warriors game has internet perplexed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WMBB

Bay’s Washington scores 70 in past two games

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay boys basketball senior, Deondrian Washington is finding a rhythm in his senior season and has scored 70 points in his past two games. As a sophomore, Washinton averaged 2.7 ppg, as a junior he made a massive jump to 17.5 ppg, and he is now averaging nearly 23 ppg. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ben Johnson Listed as Potential Candidate for Panthers Opening

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is going to be a coveted candidate to become a NFL head coach in the near future. The biggest question facing the Lions is just how long Johnson is going to remain in town running the offense. Since Johnson was named offensive coordinator, Detroit's...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why Sean McVay is ‘Grateful’ for Rams ‘Incredibly Challenging’ Season

The Los Angeles Rams entered this season riding high off their first Super Bowl title in over two decades and appeared to have all of the ingredients to defend their crown. And yet, as the Rams enter Week 18 holding a 5-11 record and playing without injured stars such as quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Super Bowl - let alone playoffs - seem such a distant afterthought.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy