Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Dismantling Bears

The Lions improved their draft order after defeating the Bears.

The Detroit Lions have put themselves in a position to make the postseason with one game remaining on their schedule.

Following the conclusion of Week 17, the Lions now possess the No. 6 and No. 17 overall picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

For Detroit, a team that many expected not to make the postseason, having an opportunity to go to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers for a chance to extend its season is not taken lightly.

“I think it means everything. I think it’s just so special. It’s as good as it can get. I mean, seriously, you get to go to Lambeau . Historic Lambeau, where the top of this division has been Green Bay every year for years, and to go earn your right to potentially get in," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell. "Even if you do get that win, it doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to get in. I know this, we’re guaranteed to get one more week, and so, I just think this is as special as it gets.

"I mean, I just don’t think you’d want it any other way," Campbell commented further. "Now, that being said, this, to me, is, man, the only downside about today is the fact that this is our last home game. And, you want this to be -- no, man, we’re going to have a few more home games here down the road in January. But, as far as where we’re at right now, it doesn’t get any better than this.”

An interesting caveat is that the Rams must defeat the Seahawks and the Lions must defeat the Packers in order to qualify for the postseason.

A Rams win would likely drop the Lions' first 2023 draft pick a few spots.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order