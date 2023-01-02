ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Atletico Madrid Interested In Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew
The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV has cast doubt on the future of the Brazilian at Anfield according to a report.

Liverpool shocked the football world a week ago when it was announced they had agreed a deal with PSV for striker Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch international seemed destined for Old Trafford and rivals Manchester United but the Reds snuck in at the last minute to grab one of the stars of the 2022 World Cup .

Injuries have decimated Jurgen Klopp's attacking options this season with long-term issues ruling out Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, and more recently a calf injury sidelining Roberto Firmino, making the signing of Gakpo a very timely one.

The Brazilian has returned to something like his best form this season contributing nine goals and four assists in all competitions and he could return to the Reds squad for the Premier League match against Brentford on Monday.

Despite an uptick in the 31-year-old's form and Klopp's claims they are in talks with Firmino to extend his stay at Anfield, there has been no breakthrough in negotiations as things stand.

As a result, Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that the arrival of Gakpo could be the 'trigger for Firmino's departure' in the summer.

They also claim that now he has reaffirmed himself at the top level again this season that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing him in the summer as Diego Simeone looks for a replacement for Wolves' new signing, Matheus Cunha.

LFCTR Verdict

Klopp seemed fairly bullish when he announced Liverpool were in talks with Firmino and that he wanted him to stay.

It would be a surprise therefore should a player who has excelled at Anfield and is so highly regarded by the German be allowed to leave although the contract situation means nothing is a certainty.

