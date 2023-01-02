Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Likely at Start of Historic Accumulation Phase, According to Messari CEO Ryan Selkis
Crypto intelligence firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis says that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin (BTC). In an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator suggests investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
u.today
"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss
Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
ambcrypto.com
DEXs on Cardano see growth, but how does that benefit ADA in the long run?
However, the network’s TVL continued to decline along with daily activity. MELD DeFi, a popular Decentralized Exchange (DeX) on the Cardano [ADA] network, stated that it would be expanding its reach and growth in a 2 January tweet. It would do so by becoming a multi-chain protocol and would launch on Avalanche in the coming months.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Out After Development Fund Announcement: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 2
u.today
Nearly 200 Million SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Reaches This Big New Milestone
u.today
Cardano Founder Criticizes Nassim Taleb, Here's Why
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
u.today
Here's Why XRP Had One of Its Best Years in 2022
Despite the bear market that has flagged all of 2022, it has been one of the most successful years for XRP in terms of inflows into cryptocurrency-oriented investment products. This has not even been prevented by the ongoing litigation between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple, where one of the key stumbling blocks is the "non-status" of XRP as a security.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Beginning of Next Bitcoin Bull Run, Lays Out March 2023 Ethereum Forecast
The closely followed crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel is making forecasts for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2023. In a new video update, the analyst says that he believes Bitcoin will ignite its next bull run around the second half of the year. “Late...
u.today
Bitcoin Whales in One of Most Aggressive Accumulation Cycles in History: Details
u.today
Cardano Founder's Take on NFT Causes Major Controversy
A major controversy erupted in the Cardano community today, sparked directly by the project's founder Charles Hoskinson. The reason was that the crypto entrepreneur and blockchain developer updated his Twitter profile photo with a copy of a Cardano NFT showing a sketch of himself. Hoskinson attributed his "right-click and save"...
u.today
Here's How Many SHIB Holders Are in Profit as Their Number Approaches All-Time High
According to IntoTheBlock, the number of Shiba Inu token holders has once again reached the 1.275 million address mark after a major reduction in the last week of November. This number thus begins to hike back to its current high of 3.1 million nonzero addresses. The change in the number of Shiba Inu token holders itself can be seen as a revival of SHIB's appeal, or rather its current price.
u.today
Cardano: What Happened in 2022? IOG Shares Highlights of Landmark Year
u.today
Bitcoin Turns 14, Here's How It Started
The Bitcoin blockchain has now been running for 14 years, a remarkable feat. Today marks the anniversary of the genesis block, which was mined on Jan. 3, 2009, at the height of a global financial crisis. The Bitcoin genesis block was launched by the infamous Satoshi Nakamoto, whose real identity...
