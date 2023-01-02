Read full article on original website
4 New Cars That Aren’t as Affordable as They Used To Be
Cars continue to grow in price rapidly. Here are 4 new cars that aren't as affordable as they used to be. The post 4 New Cars That Aren’t as Affordable as They Used To Be appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Florida Is the Most Expensive State to Buy a Used Nissan Leaf In
Car prices can vary from state to state. For example, Florida is the most expensive state to buy a used Nissan Leaf. The post Florida Is the Most Expensive State to Buy a Used Nissan Leaf In appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000
The best midsize SUVs to buy used include the 2013 Lexus RX, the 2016 Nissan Murano, and the 2014 Toyota Highlander. The post The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons the 2023 Ford Ranger Isn’t the Best New Midsize Truck for the Money
The 2023 Ford Ranger is a competitive midsize pickup truck. Here's why the Ranger isn't the best midsize truck for the money. The post 3 Reasons the 2023 Ford Ranger Isn’t the Best New Midsize Truck for the Money appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado?
GM Design just dropped these images of what looks to be the next Chevy Silverado 1500. The post Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
What are the Best Hybrid SUVs for Families?
Hybrid SUVs have come a long way. If you are looking for a fuel-efficient family hauler, look no further. https://www.motorbiscuit.com/ready-electric-cars-buy-plug-in-hybrid-instead/ The post What are the Best Hybrid SUVs for Families? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable Toyota Trucks and SUVs to Buy Used
These reliable Toyota trucks and SUVs include the 2018 Toyota RAV4, the 2019 Toyota 4Runner, and even the 2013 Toyota Tundra. The post 3 Reliable Toyota Trucks and SUVs to Buy Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Own a 2010 or Older Big Rig or Bus In California? It’s Now Banned
California is the first state banning all semi-trucks and buses made before 2010 starting January 1, 2023. The post Own a 2010 or Older Big Rig or Bus In California? It’s Now Banned appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Ford F-150 Still Struggles Behind the Ram 1500
Try as it might, the 2023 Ford F-150 still falls short against the 2023 Ram 1500. See how the new Ford F-150 is working to close the gap. The post The 2023 Ford F-150 Still Struggles Behind the Ram 1500 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Tax Credit MSRP Requirements Make Little Sense
As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Escape PHEV will remain eligible for the revised EV tax credit put into law by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, at least until proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements of that bill arrive, which is expected to happen in March 2023. However, there are some strange stipulations regarding the MSRP requirements for eligible vehicles that don’t make much sense.
Infiniti QX65 Coming As Coupe Version Of QX60 SUV
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.
3 Reasons To Buy A Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport
The 2018 model year starts off the tenth generation of Honda Accord. Providing reliability, safety, and a fun driving experience makes this sedan one of the best on the market. The post 3 Reasons To Buy A Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
