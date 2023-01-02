ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction

While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
MotorBiscuit

What are the Best Hybrid SUVs for Families?

Hybrid SUVs have come a long way. If you are looking for a fuel-efficient family hauler, look no further. https://www.motorbiscuit.com/ready-electric-cars-buy-plug-in-hybrid-instead/ The post What are the Best Hybrid SUVs for Families? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

3 Reliable Toyota Trucks and SUVs to Buy Used

These reliable Toyota trucks and SUVs include the 2018 Toyota RAV4, the 2019 Toyota 4Runner, and even the 2013 Toyota Tundra. The post 3 Reliable Toyota Trucks and SUVs to Buy Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Tax Credit MSRP Requirements Make Little Sense

As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Escape PHEV will remain eligible for the revised EV tax credit put into law by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, at least until proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements of that bill arrive, which is expected to happen in March 2023. However, there are some strange stipulations regarding the MSRP requirements for eligible vehicles that don’t make much sense.
CarBuzz.com

Infiniti QX65 Coming As Coupe Version Of QX60 SUV

CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons To Buy A Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport

The 2018 model year starts off the tenth generation of Honda Accord. Providing reliability, safety, and a fun driving experience makes this sedan one of the best on the market. The post 3 Reasons To Buy A Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

