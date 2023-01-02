Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Travel not advised as crews respond to overnight crash in Howard County
ST. PAUL, Neb. — Emergency crews in St. Paul responded to an overnight rollover crash. The Volunteer Fire Department said one person was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing near Bunker Hill. Officials said the road conditions are slick and are advising people not to...
foxnebraska.com
NE Extension: Winter Ag Programs
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — January and February is a busy time for ag educators as the bulk of face-to-face programs occur. Steve Melvin with Nebraska Extension has more on these research-based education programs. Pesticide Safety training. Chemigation Certification training. The Power of Negotiation & Communication workshop for Women in...
Comments / 0