FLANDREAU, S.D, (KELO.com) — Rescuers became the ones needing to be rescued this morning in Moody County. Sheriff Troy Wellman says three highway patrol units were stuck on Interstate 29 attempting to rescue motorists. He says the South Dakota DOT is getting to those troopers. A Moody County deputy, also trying to rescue, became stuck as well. A local farmer is working on reaching him. Sheriff Wellman says until conditions improve, they will be going out for stranded motorists only if it’s a medical emergency.

MOODY COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO