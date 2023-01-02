Read full article on original website
16-year-old stabbed at gas station with 100 people around
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed at a Sunoco gas station at the corner of James and North State Street on Sunday, January 1. Syracuse Police say she was stabbed during a fight where there were around 100 people in the parking lot. During the fight, people were shouting and pushing one […]
Police chase vehicle linked to weapon and drug investigation; driver taken into custody
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A male driver, who was in a suspected vehicle, has been taken into custody after Syracuse Police chased him in a failed attempt to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 3 around 3:37 p.m. The vehicle, which was identified being a part of a weapon and drug investigation, did not […]
Arson, assault, auto stripping: 196 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 6 and Jan. 2, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks.
Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas
Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
Owego Police Blotter: December 26 to January 1
During the week of Monday, December 26, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023, the Owego Police Department had 87 service calls, 3 arrests, 5 motor vehicle accidents and issued 3 traffic tickets. David W. Meyermann of Owego was arrested and charged after an investigation into a vehicle crashing into a...
Police: Wanted Upstate NY Driver With Gun Pepper-Sprayed After Running From PIP Traffic Stop
An Albany man wanted out of several jurisdictions tried to run from police after they stopped his car on the Palisades Interstate Parkway and found him carrying a gun, authorities said. Ammar Ali, 33, was driving a 2002 Honda Civic that was stopped on the southbound parkway in Alpine shortly...
Ithaca man charged in drug and weapons investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Ithaca man in a weapons and narcotics investigation. Police say two search warrants were used Wednesday as part of the investigation into possession of illegal weapons and fentanyl-laced drugs and other substances linked to overdoses in the city. It resulted in the arrest of William Ellison, who was charged with three felonies.
Enfield man faces arson charge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Enfield man is accused of setting a home on fire. Ithaca Police say 36-year-old Aaron Blume entered a home on South Cayuga Street around 9 PM on Tuesday. They say he intentionally started a fire, knowing multiple people were inside. No injuries have been reported.
Attempted Armed Robbery at Dandy Mini Mart in Ithaca
A call came into the Tompkins County 911 Center on Friday evening around 7pm for a report of a black male with his face covered walking into the Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street in Ithaca, with what appeared to be an AR style rifle and then pointing it at the cashier working.
Alderperson McGonigal calls Ithaca crime, violence ‘no joke’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Ithaca city official is concerned with crime. 1st Ward Alderperson George McGonigal says the situation is “no joke.”. He says the Ithaca Police Department is about 15 officers understaffed, and it’ll take time to reach full force. McGonigal applauds the Tompkins County...
Owego woman accused of stabbing man, leaving him ‘critically wounded’
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – An Owego woman has been arrested and charged after a stabbing that left a man “critically wounded”, police said. Owego Police arrested 58-year-old Veronica Kelly on December 31, 2022 after receiving a call from her in which she reported she had stabbed someone, according to the arrest report. When officers arrived […]
Authorities seek help identifying Cortlandville larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are asking for help. The Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect they believe stole from Walmart in Cortlandville. The crime allegedly happened on December 20. An image of the suspect is below. Anyone with information is asked to...
Cortland County man arrested for possessing stolen vehicle out of Pennsylvania
VIRGIL, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Virgil man is facing a felony after being found with a stolen car. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Starr Road in the town of Cortlandville on December 28th, 2022, for suspicious activity. The complaint said a vehicle was parked in a driveway and abandoned after running out of gas. It turned out to be stolen from a residence in Pittston, Pennsylvania. Through a collaborative investigation between the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the PIttston Township Police Department it was determined that 45-year-old David Thomas allegedly stole the vehicle and brought it to New York. Thomas was located on New Year’s Day and arrested for possession of stolen property and other outstanding warrants with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. He was then turned over to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant out of that agency. Thomas will appear in Town of Virgil Court on the January 24th, 2023, to answer for possessing the stolen vehicle.
Vehicle crashes after police call off pursuit
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Three people have been arrested and a fourth is in the hospital in critical condition after a vehicle that had just fled from the police crashed into a telephone poll on Walnut Street Monday morning. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers attempted to follow briefly, but after the car was clocked going over 80 mph on city streets the pursuit was called off.
Cortland woman arrested with estimated $10k in drugs
Last week, a Cortland woman was arrested on major drug charges following a police investigation.
Elmira Police respond to multiple gunshot reports over New Year’s weekend
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2023 New Year weekend ushered in three new reports of gunshots in the City of Elmira, according to police. The first report came around 8:50 p.m. on December 31, 2022 near W. 1st St. and Davis St. Police said officers found a large gathering of people near a home and […]
Ithaca Police Recover Gun During Stop on State Street
On January first at about 1:45am near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street an Ithaca Police Officer tried to stop a bicyclist who was suspected to have a warrant and had violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect failed to comply with orders to stop and...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in North Dansville
Investigators said that Zeh went to the parking lot, cut off catalytic converters from vehicles, and stole them.
Drugged driver gets 2 to 4 in prison for death of CNY businessman on busy thoroughfare
Syracuse, NY — A Solvay man, driving high on drugs, who crossed into oncoming traffic and killed a Jamesville businessman, will spend 2 to 4 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. It’s unclear what drugs Zachary Grant, 35, had taken before the April 1, 2022 crash on Henry...
