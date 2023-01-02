VIRGIL, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Virgil man is facing a felony after being found with a stolen car. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Starr Road in the town of Cortlandville on December 28th, 2022, for suspicious activity. The complaint said a vehicle was parked in a driveway and abandoned after running out of gas. It turned out to be stolen from a residence in Pittston, Pennsylvania. Through a collaborative investigation between the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the PIttston Township Police Department it was determined that 45-year-old David Thomas allegedly stole the vehicle and brought it to New York. Thomas was located on New Year’s Day and arrested for possession of stolen property and other outstanding warrants with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. He was then turned over to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant out of that agency. Thomas will appear in Town of Virgil Court on the January 24th, 2023, to answer for possessing the stolen vehicle.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO