Enfield man faces arson charge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Enfield man is accused of setting a home on fire. Ithaca Police say 36-year-old Aaron Blume entered a home on South Cayuga Street around 9 PM on Tuesday. They say he intentionally started a fire, knowing multiple people were inside. No injuries have been reported.
Cortland County man arrested for possessing stolen vehicle out of Pennsylvania
VIRGIL, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Virgil man is facing a felony after being found with a stolen car. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Starr Road in the town of Cortlandville on December 28th, 2022, for suspicious activity. The complaint said a vehicle was parked in a driveway and abandoned after running out of gas. It turned out to be stolen from a residence in Pittston, Pennsylvania. Through a collaborative investigation between the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the PIttston Township Police Department it was determined that 45-year-old David Thomas allegedly stole the vehicle and brought it to New York. Thomas was located on New Year’s Day and arrested for possession of stolen property and other outstanding warrants with the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. He was then turned over to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant out of that agency. Thomas will appear in Town of Virgil Court on the January 24th, 2023, to answer for possessing the stolen vehicle.
Cortland woman facing drug charges after traffic stop
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman is facing drug charges. A detective with the Cortland City Police Department observed 37-year-old Nicole Evener driving in a parking lot with a suspended license Friday. She was stopped and arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation. During the stop, Evener was allegedly found with large quantities of heroin, meth, ecstasy, molly, and prescription drugs with a street value of over $10,000. She was also found with a large amount of cash, scales, and packaging materials. She was remanded to Cortland County Jail with no bail. She faces two counts of felony drug possession and four misdemeanors tomorrow in Cortland City Court.
Authorities seek help identifying Cortlandville larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are asking for help. The Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect they believe stole from Walmart in Cortlandville. The crime allegedly happened on December 20. An image of the suspect is below. Anyone with information is asked to...
IPD: Gunshots damage two cars on Jay Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An investigation continues in Ithaca, after two cars were damaged by gunfire. Police say shots were fired just before 1 AM on Friday. They say the cars were parked on Jay Street near North Cayuga Street. No one was injured, and no suspects have been...
State grant to fund downtown Ithaca housing project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New housing is coming to downtown Ithaca. The Restore New York program has awarded the city $1.5 million to refurbish two abandoned buildings next to City Hall. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says the housing will be affordable. Both buildings are on South...
Sauerbrey reelected as Chair of Tioga County Legislature
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – Martha Sauerbrey has been reelected as Chair of the Tioga County Legislature of 2023. The legislature held their First Special and Organizational Meeting of the new year Tuesday. Sauerybrey was first elected to the legislature in 2005 and will run the day-to-day business of the county in what will now be her tenth consecutive year serving as Chair.
Tompkins County Whole Health unveils new logo, website
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A merger is complete in Tompkins County. The final phase of integration of the county’s Health Department and Mental Health Department began this week. Tompkins County Whole Health, complete with a new logo and redesigned website, launched Tuesday. “We are pleased to announce the...
