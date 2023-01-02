During my junior year as a student athlete (football) at Syracuse University in the early days of September 1976, there was a meeting place for some football and basketball players to get together between classes in a building called HBC (Huntington Beard Crouse) on the quad. This is where I first met Louis Orr, a freshman on the Orangemen basketball team. I was living at Skytop, and Lou used to pop over. We would jump in my new car and head to Nedrow, Fayetteville and other places in the community, listening to music and talking about life, family, etc. These were special times. He always told me that I “took him under my wing,” even though he was a foot taller than me. His wings were longer.

