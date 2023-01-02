Read full article on original website
Updated ACC basketball stats: Judah Mintz, league leader in steals, meets a veteran ball handler
Syracuse, N.Y. — Freshman Judah Mintz is one of the ACC’s top young point guards. He’ll get a worthy test Saturday at Virginia going up against veteran point Kihei Clark, who has been making big plays for the Cavaliers since 2018-19, when he helped them win the NCAA title as a freshman.
Cardinal Close Call: Syracuse basketball squeaks by Louisville 70-69 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — If Tuesday night’s 70-69 win by the Syracuse University men’s basketball team over the Louisville Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center had a soundtrack, three songs come to mind that would have to make the list. One is “Give it Away Now” by the...
Syracuse women’s lacrosse ranked in preseason poll, SU men’s team left out
Syracuse, N.Y. —One Syracuse University lacrosse team is ranked in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division I preseason poll while the other is on the outside looking in. The SU women’s lacrosse team was placed at No. 6 in the poll.
Section III girls basketball rankings (Week 5): Three new No. 1 teams in latest polls
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls basketball polls will be published on Wednesdays.
Former SU offensive lineman Chad Schuster commits to Western Michigan
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football offensive lineman Chad Schuster has committed to Western Michigan, he shared on Twitter on Monday. Schuster entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 13. He has four years of eligibility remaining after not playing a single snap for the Orange in his true freshman season.
How to watch Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team looks to snap a two-game losing streak as they host the Pittsburgh Panthers at the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday, January 5 (1/5/2023) at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
East Syracuse Minoa girls, boys bowling cruise to victory over Syracuse (71 photos)
The girls and boys bowling teams from East Syracuse Minoa made easy work of Syracuse in a Salt City Athletic Conference matchup on Tuesday. Both Spartans teams won their respective matches 7-0 at Strike N’ Spare Lanes in Syracuse.
Joe Girard, motivated by what his head coach told him, scored 28 points in Syracuse win
Louisville, Ky. – During a moment after a late timeout in Syracuse’s tense game at the KFC Yum! Center, Jim Boeheim pulled Joe Girard aside. “Bring us home,” is what Syracuse’s senior guard heard from his head coach.
Marlowe Wax will return to Syracuse for 2023 after leading team in tackles this season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another key member of Syracuse football’s defense will return for 2023. Linebacker Marlowe Wax announced Tuesday night in conjunction with the program that he’s staying at SU another year. He’s the second player to share that decision in the past week, as defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu said he’d be sticking around Saturday.
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Syracuse basketball box score at Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 70-69 victory at Louisville on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Joe...
Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt boys hockey tops Cortland-Homer in scoring frenzy
The Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt boys hockey squad faced off against undefeated Cortland-Homer on Wednesday at the Onondaga Nation Arena in a matchup between two of the top Division II teams in Section III. The game was knotted at 4-4 following the second period, but the Brothers tallied three goals in...
ESPN moves Syracuse basketball game vs. Louisville to ESPNews
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse men’s basketball game against Louisville tonight has been moved from ESPNU to ESPNews. The move comes as ESPN reshuffles its lineup of shows across its many platforms to accommodate an expanded edition of SportsCenter. Much of the SportsCenter news program will focus on the status of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati and remains hospitalized.
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
‘Thank you, brother Lou Orr, spread those long wings’ (Your Letters)
During my junior year as a student athlete (football) at Syracuse University in the early days of September 1976, there was a meeting place for some football and basketball players to get together between classes in a building called HBC (Huntington Beard Crouse) on the quad. This is where I first met Louis Orr, a freshman on the Orangemen basketball team. I was living at Skytop, and Lou used to pop over. We would jump in my new car and head to Nedrow, Fayetteville and other places in the community, listening to music and talking about life, family, etc. These were special times. He always told me that I “took him under my wing,” even though he was a foot taller than me. His wings were longer.
High school roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball holds on for slim win over Baldwinsville
Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball got off to a sluggish start during Tuesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup against Baldwinsville.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 4
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 4. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Liverpool boys swimming shakes off long layoff in win over West Genesee
The Liverpool boys swim squad was pitted against West Genesee in a Salt City Athletic Conference dual meet on Wednesday, marking the first time in almost a month that the Warriors dipped into the pool competitively. Liverpool coach Madison Hall and her team were concerned if the long layoff would...
