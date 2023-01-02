ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Syracuse basketball box score at Louisville

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 70-69 victory at Louisville on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lou_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Joe...
ESPN moves Syracuse basketball game vs. Louisville to ESPNews

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse men’s basketball game against Louisville tonight has been moved from ESPNU to ESPNews. The move comes as ESPN reshuffles its lineup of shows across its many platforms to accommodate an expanded edition of SportsCenter. Much of the SportsCenter news program will focus on the status of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati and remains hospitalized.
‘Thank you, brother Lou Orr, spread those long wings’ (Your Letters)

During my junior year as a student athlete (football) at Syracuse University in the early days of September 1976, there was a meeting place for some football and basketball players to get together between classes in a building called HBC (Huntington Beard Crouse) on the quad. This is where I first met Louis Orr, a freshman on the Orangemen basketball team. I was living at Skytop, and Lou used to pop over. We would jump in my new car and head to Nedrow, Fayetteville and other places in the community, listening to music and talking about life, family, etc. These were special times. He always told me that I “took him under my wing,” even though he was a foot taller than me. His wings were longer.
