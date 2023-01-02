Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Stranded drivers, tipped over plow in Davison County
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm. Planning and Zoning administrator Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon. “Several other stranded...
KELOLAND TV
Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties
LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas. It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.
KELOLAND TV
How does the DOT decide to close highways
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A portion of I-90 between Chamberlain and Humboldt remains closed Tuesday afternoon, with many other routes across the state designated with differing warnings and conditions. But how does the South Dakota DOT decide when a route should be closed?. “We do have a defined...
q957.com
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
Snow for the history records in parts of South Dakota
This week's storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.
Minnehaha County Plow Operator Dies While Clearing Roads Tuesday
Tragic news out of the winter storm that swept over southeast South Dakota Tuesday (1/3). While working to clear snow from county roads, a Minnehaha snow plow operator suffered a medical emergency and died. The Minnehaha Country Sheriff's Office says that the operator was helping a deputy sheriff clear a...
gowatertown.net
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead
CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Charles Mix County accident identified
MARTY, S.D. – A 42-year-old man from Marty, South Dakota has been identified as the person killed early Sunday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian accident five miles east of Marty. The Highway Patrol says Richard Hare, Jr. was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by...
South Dakota man identified as victim in New Year’s Day crash
Authorities have identified a 42-year-old Marty, South Dakota man in a fatal New Year's Day crash.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man dies in Charles Mix County crash
MARTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash near Marty early Sunday morning. The incident happened on South Dakota Highway 46 just before 5 a.m. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that the victim was walking east on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 6 deaths reported; Active cases, hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,124. The six new deaths are four women and two men in the following age ranges 20-29 (1), 30-39 (1), 70-79 (1) and 80+ (3). Five of the new deaths were in Minnehaha County; Lyman County reported one new death.
South Dakota man killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a 42-year-old man was walking east of South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office announces plow driver death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow storm has become deadly. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died. The deputy sheriff helped render aid and the plow...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
wnax.com
One Dead in Charles Mix County Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash
One person died early Sunday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash east of Marty. The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 42-year-old man was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for child predator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha Country sheriff needs your help finding a child predator. Authorities are looking for Edward Meng Jr. who is wanted for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16 years old. Meng is 41 years old, stands five foot eleven and weighs 250 pounds.
newscenter1.tv
Mitchell superintendent Joe Graves appointed as Secretary of Education
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem appointed Joe Graves, superintendent of the Mitchell School District, as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education on Tuesday. Graves’ appointment will be effective January 10. Graves is replacing Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College.
Police: Missing South Dakota teen found dead
The Mitchell Police Department shared an update on a missing teenager.
Mitchell, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Wessington Springs High School basketball team will have a game with Mitchell Christian High School on January 03, 2023, 17:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0