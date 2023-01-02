ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techaiapp.com

Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX to Start Letting Customers in Japan Withdraw Funds

FTX customers in Japan will soon be able to withdraw their funds that are currently frozen due to the bankruptcy process. Two FTX-owned crypto exchanges, FTX Japan and Liquid, are developing a system to allow withdrawals by mid-February. FTX’s Japanese Customers Can Withdraw Funds Soon. Two FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchanges...
CNBC

Ant gets approval to expand its consumer finance business

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Friday it approved Ant Group's request to increase the amount of registered capital for the company's consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan. Chinese media previously reported the news of the banking regulator's approval, whose terms were previously released...
wealthinsidermag.com

Nigerian Crypto Exchange Roqqu Gets European Union Virtual Currency License

The Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu recently announced that it obtained a virtual currency license that allows it to offer its services in 28 European countries. According to Israel Ololade, the head of product at Roqqu, the European Union license “aligns with the brand’s drive to become the number one blockchain and crypto company globally.”
privatebankerinternational.com

Credit Suisse shakes up investment banking team after senior executive exit

Credit Suisse Group has overhauled its investment banking division after the co-head of its European investment banking business made an exit, Reuters has reported citing internal memos. The development has also been confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson, added the publication. It involves the departure of Cathal Deasy, who was...
PYMNTS

Goldman’s Swati Bhatia Retires as Consumer Banking Leader

The head of Goldman Sachs’ consumer banking business is stepping down. Swati Bhatia, a former PayPal and Stripe executive who joined Goldman in February 2021, is set to retire, according to an internal memo from the bank seen by PYMNTS Wednesday (Jan. 4). Her departure comes at a time when Goldman Sachs has been scaling back some of its consumer banking operations.
Reuters

Walmart paid most of $1 billion tax for PhonePe shifting base to India

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Save Introduces ESG-Focused Savings Program in the US

Save, a Fintech company that helps people earn higher yields on their spending and savings, announced that it has “added a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) portfolio that provides a yield from, amongst other ETFs, the iShares ESG Aware ETFs.”. According to Morningstar Direct, ” assets in global...
financefeeds.com

Binance buys 41% stake in Korean exchange GOPAX

Binance, the world’s largest digital asset trading platform, has reportedly acquired 41% stake in the South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX. Binance purchased the equity stake from Gopax’s largest shareholder, Lee Jun-hang, and the deal was originally set to be announced last year. However, the takeover was postponed for further due diligence over equity value calculations.
financefeeds.com

An overview of the digital asset fund industry in 2022: Flows by country, asset, and provider

CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group, has published data on digital asset fund flows for the whole of 2022, with inflows totaling US$443 million. Inflows of US$443 million is the lowest yearly figure since 2018 when there were inflows of only US$233 million. In regard to flows by provider, Coinshares XBT experienced outflows […]
crowdfundinsider.com

GoCardless Reportedly Becomes the “First” ‘PayTo Ready’ International Payments Firm

GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payment solutions, has announced it is “officially live in the market with PayTo, an instant account-to-account payment method that has been designed to replace Australia’s traditional Direct Debit network in approximately three to five years.”. PayTo has...
NBC Chicago

Regulators Warn U.S. Banks on Crypto Risks Including ‘Fraud and Scams' After FTX Collapse

U.S. banking regulators warned financial institutions on Tuesday that dealing with cryptocurrency exposes them to an array of risks, including scams and fraud. "The events of the past year have been marked by significant volatility and the exposure of vulnerabilities in the crypto-asset sector," the regulators said in a joint statement from the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
financefeeds.com

FXSpotStream volume ends final month of 2022 on a weak note

FXSpotStream’s trading venue, the aggregator service of LiquidityMatch LLC, reported its operational metrics for December 2022, which moved higher on a yearly basis but reflected weak performance across executed trade volumes when weighed against the figures of the prior month. Total volumes submitted to FXSpotStream was down -15 in...
financefeeds.com

iGaming veteran Meron Shani replaces Shalom Berkovitz as eToro CFO

Israeli social trading and multi-asset brokerage company eToro has picked Meron Shani to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer. His promotion follows the resignation of its outgoing CFO and deputy CEO Shalom Berkovitz. Meron has joined eToro back in 2019 as vice president of finance. At the company,...
financefeeds.com

Dubai’s DFSA welcomes ex-PayPal, ex-Visa Rupert Keeley to board of directors

“We are delighted that Rupert Keeley has joined the DFSA Board. He brings a wealth of global expertise and knowledge in the banking and payments sector, which will be incredibly valuable to the DFSA as we continue to play a vital role in strengthening Dubai and the UAE’s financial sector underpinned by innovation and a robust regulatory framework.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO

Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”

