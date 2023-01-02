Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX to Start Letting Customers in Japan Withdraw Funds
FTX customers in Japan will soon be able to withdraw their funds that are currently frozen due to the bankruptcy process. Two FTX-owned crypto exchanges, FTX Japan and Liquid, are developing a system to allow withdrawals by mid-February. FTX’s Japanese Customers Can Withdraw Funds Soon. Two FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchanges...
CNBC
Ant gets approval to expand its consumer finance business
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Friday it approved Ant Group's request to increase the amount of registered capital for the company's consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan. Chinese media previously reported the news of the banking regulator's approval, whose terms were previously released...
wealthinsidermag.com
Nigerian Crypto Exchange Roqqu Gets European Union Virtual Currency License
The Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu recently announced that it obtained a virtual currency license that allows it to offer its services in 28 European countries. According to Israel Ololade, the head of product at Roqqu, the European Union license “aligns with the brand’s drive to become the number one blockchain and crypto company globally.”
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse shakes up investment banking team after senior executive exit
Credit Suisse Group has overhauled its investment banking division after the co-head of its European investment banking business made an exit, Reuters has reported citing internal memos. The development has also been confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson, added the publication. It involves the departure of Cathal Deasy, who was...
Goldman’s Swati Bhatia Retires as Consumer Banking Leader
The head of Goldman Sachs’ consumer banking business is stepping down. Swati Bhatia, a former PayPal and Stripe executive who joined Goldman in February 2021, is set to retire, according to an internal memo from the bank seen by PYMNTS Wednesday (Jan. 4). Her departure comes at a time when Goldman Sachs has been scaling back some of its consumer banking operations.
Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena head of Saudi Arabia's $620 billion wealth fund for Tesla 'funding secured' tweets case
Investors are suing Elon Musk over an August 2018 tweet where he claimed he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed Saudi Arabia's top wealth manager to be a defense witness in the upcoming court case. Text messages disclosed in April showed Musk raging at Yasir...
Walmart paid most of $1 billion tax for PhonePe shifting base to India
BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) late on Wednesday confirmed that it had already paid the Indian government most of the nearly $1 billion in tax owed after digital payments company PhonePe, which the U.S. retailer owns through Flipkart, shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Save Introduces ESG-Focused Savings Program in the US
Save, a Fintech company that helps people earn higher yields on their spending and savings, announced that it has “added a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) portfolio that provides a yield from, amongst other ETFs, the iShares ESG Aware ETFs.”. According to Morningstar Direct, ” assets in global...
financefeeds.com
Binance buys 41% stake in Korean exchange GOPAX
Binance, the world’s largest digital asset trading platform, has reportedly acquired 41% stake in the South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX. Binance purchased the equity stake from Gopax’s largest shareholder, Lee Jun-hang, and the deal was originally set to be announced last year. However, the takeover was postponed for further due diligence over equity value calculations.
financefeeds.com
An overview of the digital asset fund industry in 2022: Flows by country, asset, and provider
CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group, has published data on digital asset fund flows for the whole of 2022, with inflows totaling US$443 million. Inflows of US$443 million is the lowest yearly figure since 2018 when there were inflows of only US$233 million. In regard to flows by provider, Coinshares XBT experienced outflows […]
crowdfundinsider.com
GoCardless Reportedly Becomes the “First” ‘PayTo Ready’ International Payments Firm
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payment solutions, has announced it is “officially live in the market with PayTo, an instant account-to-account payment method that has been designed to replace Australia’s traditional Direct Debit network in approximately three to five years.”. PayTo has...
Regulators Warn U.S. Banks on Crypto Risks Including ‘Fraud and Scams' After FTX Collapse
U.S. banking regulators warned financial institutions on Tuesday that dealing with cryptocurrency exposes them to an array of risks, including scams and fraud. "The events of the past year have been marked by significant volatility and the exposure of vulnerabilities in the crypto-asset sector," the regulators said in a joint statement from the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
financefeeds.com
DSE: Bangladesh stock exchange upgrades Nasdaq´s X-stream INET to accomodate higher volumes
“Since our commercial relationship with Nasdaq was established in 2014, DSE has continued to evolve in line with our ambition to become the leading exchange in the region and a key driver of growth for the broader economy.”. Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Nasdaq have extended their trading technology partnership,...
financefeeds.com
FXSpotStream volume ends final month of 2022 on a weak note
FXSpotStream’s trading venue, the aggregator service of LiquidityMatch LLC, reported its operational metrics for December 2022, which moved higher on a yearly basis but reflected weak performance across executed trade volumes when weighed against the figures of the prior month. Total volumes submitted to FXSpotStream was down -15 in...
Amazon Layoffs Climb To 18,000 Employees As Tech Giant Moves To Cut Costs
“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so," CEO Andy Jassy told employees.
financefeeds.com
iGaming veteran Meron Shani replaces Shalom Berkovitz as eToro CFO
Israeli social trading and multi-asset brokerage company eToro has picked Meron Shani to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer. His promotion follows the resignation of its outgoing CFO and deputy CEO Shalom Berkovitz. Meron has joined eToro back in 2019 as vice president of finance. At the company,...
financefeeds.com
Dubai’s DFSA welcomes ex-PayPal, ex-Visa Rupert Keeley to board of directors
“We are delighted that Rupert Keeley has joined the DFSA Board. He brings a wealth of global expertise and knowledge in the banking and payments sector, which will be incredibly valuable to the DFSA as we continue to play a vital role in strengthening Dubai and the UAE’s financial sector underpinned by innovation and a robust regulatory framework.”
Technology prediction for 2023 and things to avoid from last year
It’s crucial to think back on the lessons we’ve learned, the trends that emerged, and how they might affect the years to come as we shut the book on another year, including in technology. A lot was thrown at the tech industry in 2022: cryptocurrency failures called the...
Amazon to cut 18,000 jobs, CEO says
The job cuts will impact employees at the company's stores and its People, Experience, and Technology organization.
crowdfundinsider.com
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
Comments / 0