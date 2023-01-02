Read full article on original website
Cboe reports lowest turnover for spot FX in 2022
Cboe’s institutional spot FX platform reported lower trading turnover for December as investors interest faded somewhat ahead of the holiday season after the sheer weight of bets on central banks’ policies eased. During December 2022, Cboe FX disclosed a total trading volume of $773 billion, down -16 percent...
An overview of the digital asset fund industry in 2022: Flows by country, asset, and provider
CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group, has published data on digital asset fund flows for the whole of 2022, with inflows totaling US$443 million. Inflows of US$443 million is the lowest yearly figure since 2018 when there were inflows of only US$233 million. In regard to flows by provider, Coinshares XBT experienced outflows […]
Binance buys 41% stake in Korean exchange GOPAX
Binance, the world’s largest digital asset trading platform, has reportedly acquired 41% stake in the South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX. Binance purchased the equity stake from Gopax’s largest shareholder, Lee Jun-hang, and the deal was originally set to be announced last year. However, the takeover was postponed for further due diligence over equity value calculations.
Interactive Brokers’ trading volume hits lowest since August 2020
Despite a multitude of trading incentives that Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) introduced over the past few years, including commission-free trading and fractional shares, monthly volumes are struggling for any real traction. During December 2022, the number of DARTs was reported at 1.751 million transactions, down from 1.96 million transactions in...
Gemini’s Winklevoss confrontation with Barry Silbert may trigger Chapter 11 at Genesis
The firms’ legal teams are likely to be busy because, as under current law, if the debtor has more than 12 creditors, three creditors can join in an involuntary petition to trigger a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The digital asset industry is bracing for a another epic collapse, it seems....
Bahamas denies minting FTX tokens, upholds asset valuation
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas today slammed the debtors of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX over “material misstatements” made by the US lawyer liquidating its assets. In a Tuesday statement sent to the press, SCB said FTX’s new CEO John Ray challenged its calculations of the digital...
Federal Reserve, FDIC, and OCC highlight vulnerabilities of crypto assets after 2022 Crypto Winter
The Fed, FDIC, and OCC reminded how important it is that such risks that cannot be mitigated or controlled do not migrate to the banking system. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), have issued a joint statement on crypto-asset risks to banking organizations.
FXSpotStream volume ends final month of 2022 on a weak note
FXSpotStream’s trading venue, the aggregator service of LiquidityMatch LLC, reported its operational metrics for December 2022, which moved higher on a yearly basis but reflected weak performance across executed trade volumes when weighed against the figures of the prior month. Total volumes submitted to FXSpotStream was down -15 in...
SC Malaysia appoints Kamarudin Hashim and Datin Azalina Adham as Managing Directors
The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has appointed Kamarudin Hashim and Datin Azalina Adham as its new Managing Directors, effective 1 January 2023. Kamarudin Hashim and Datin Azalina Adham will assist the SC Chairman in setting the overall strategic direction for the Malaysian capital market and in overseeing the SC’s dual mandate of capital market regulation and development.
Japan to allow listing of USDT, USDC and other stablecoins
Japan’s financial regulator is seeking feedback on allowing domestic distributors to handle stablecoins issued outside the country on the condition that they maintain sufficient collateral. The new regulations will be part of the revised Payment Services Act which will come into effect this year. If approved, it would allow...
A judge just blocked Sam Bankman-Fried from accessing FTX and Alameda funds days after reports of transactions from crypto wallets previously associated with him
Bankman-Fried tweeted on Dec. 30 that he was not behind the transfers, but federal prosecutors are reportedly looking into the transactions.
Smartpay launches consumer finance service in Japan, Saudi Arabia, and UAE
Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, a digital consumer finance service in Japan that allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts. Through a network of 67 partner banks across Japan, Smartpay Bank Direct delivers convenience and security for the consumer by using Japan’s open...
Amazon, Salesforce jettison jobs in latest tech worker purge
Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Major technology companies are pruning their payrolls that they rapidly expanded.
Canada announces single SRO and merges investor protection funds into one
“The enhanced regulatory framework put in place by the CSA, including an amalgamated and independent protection fund, is an important step in the evolution of investor protection in Canada. CIPF will continue to communicate and engage with investors and member firms to become a valuable partner in investor protection.”. The...
ESMA announces new logo amid of Strategy for 2023-2028
ESMA, the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today unveiled a new logo and visual identity. The design of the new logo fully embraces the ESMA Strategy for 2023-2028 and its key twin drivers: sustainability as well as technological and data innovation. The logo and other visual elements will...
The growing prominence of alternative payment methods over credit cards in emerging markets
It is no secret that the popularity of alternative payment methods (APMs) has grown exponentially in recent years. The global rise of eCommerce – accelerated in large part by the pandemic – contributed significantly to the prevalence of APMs. They typically have a lower risk of fraud compared to credit and debit card payments and are more secure, making them ideal for online transactions.
Point Nine to avoid regulatory fines: Exclusive interview with Andreas Roussos at FMLS ’22
This year’s Finance Magnates London Summit, FMLS 2022, held at Old Billingsgate on 21-23 November saw the FX and CFD industry gathering in a post-pandemic world. There FinanceFeeds’ Nikolai Isayev spoke with Andreas Roussos, Partner at regtech firm Point Nine, who agreed that face-to-face meetings are much better to build relationships and make deals than the remote ways of the COVID-19 days.
The Clearing House snatches new CEO David Watson from Swift
“David will continue TCH’s important work of driving adoption of real-time payments capabilities and focusing on the safety, security, reliability, and efficiency of bank-owned payment systems which are critical to the financial system.”. The Clearing House (TCH) has appointed David Watson, who most recently served as Chief Product Officer...
Cryptosat launches its second crypto satellite on SpaceX rocket
Cryptosat launched Crypto2, its second cryptographically-equipped satellite module, from Space Florida on January 3 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket bound for SpaceX’s Transport 6 mission. Cryptosat is on a mission to build a Trusted Execution Environment in the space using satellites that power cryptographic, blockchain, and ledger applications. The...
US CFIUS mayn’t clear Binance’s acquisition of Voyager
The United States Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS), which reviews deals for potential national security risks, may challenge Binance’s attempt to acquire the bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. According to the United States bankruptcy court filing, Binance’s $1 billion bid could be delayed or blocked while CFIUS analyzing the...
