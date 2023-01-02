Financial instability and steadily piling debt are running rampant in most American households. According to Ramsey Solutions, 77% of households have at least some type of debt. Tackling this issue without a proper strategy or any outside assistance can be incredibly daunting. Calling in an expert to create financial transformation could be the perfect next step. Rita Miller, an experienced financial coach, spends her time helping others to better manage their finances. Not only is it important to stabilize your fiscal affairs, but pride and contentment in your decisions are proof of true success. For Miller, trusting her process will undoubtedly lead to greater financial success and overall satisfaction in one’s life and achievements. She focuses on three key steps for managing finances; fixing the problem, looking back, and looking forward.

