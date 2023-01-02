Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. Read: How Long $1 Million in...
Does universal basic income work? Here's how it changed this SF family's life
It's an idea that's sweeping the country: unconditional cash handed out on a monthly basis to families most in need. ABC7 News followed one family from one basic income pilot for an entire year, here's what we saw.
disruptmagazine.com
Rita Miller’s Three Steps to Better Financial Management
Financial instability and steadily piling debt are running rampant in most American households. According to Ramsey Solutions, 77% of households have at least some type of debt. Tackling this issue without a proper strategy or any outside assistance can be incredibly daunting. Calling in an expert to create financial transformation could be the perfect next step. Rita Miller, an experienced financial coach, spends her time helping others to better manage their finances. Not only is it important to stabilize your fiscal affairs, but pride and contentment in your decisions are proof of true success. For Miller, trusting her process will undoubtedly lead to greater financial success and overall satisfaction in one’s life and achievements. She focuses on three key steps for managing finances; fixing the problem, looking back, and looking forward.
Ars Technica
Ars readers gave over $31,500 in our 2022 Charity Drive
Last month, we asked readers to donate to a couple of good causes in our 2022 Charity Drive sweepstakes. And boy, did you deliver. With the drive now complete and the donations all tallied, we can report that Ars Technica readers gave an incredible $31,656.07 to Child's Play and the Electronic Frontier Foundation last month. That doesn't set a new record, but it raises our total Ars Charity Drive donation haul since 2007 to over $465,000. Well done, Arsians!
Comments / 0