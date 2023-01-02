Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo BANNED from Al-Nassr clash tomorrow as FA ban for smashing Everton fan’s phone comes back to haunt him
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been BANNED from making his debut for Al-Nassr tomorrow by the English Football Association. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club. Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United...
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
How Graham Potter could set his depleted Chelsea side up against Manchester City on Thursday.
Premier League clubs show interest in Danny Ings
Danny Ings: Three Premier League clubs have shown interest in a January deal for out of favour Aston Villa forward.
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Awkward moment Cristiano Ronaldo looks baffled as he’s greeted by chorus of ‘SIUUU’ chant by press at Al-Nassr unveiling
CRISTIANO RONALDO suffered an awkward moment when he was greeted with chants of “SIUUU” by the media at his official Al-Nassr unveiling. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, is now the highest-paid sportsperson ever after he signed a lucrative £173million-a-year deal with the Saudi Pro League club.
'I wanted Messi' - Cristiano Ronaldo rinsed by Al-Nassr manager
Cristiano Ronaldo was rinsed Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia following his move as a free agent from Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing the televised Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Tottenham on Wednesday night.
Lionel Messi welcomed back to PSG training with brilliant gesture
Lionel Messi receives a guard of honour as he returns to Paris Saint-Germain training for the first time since winning the World Cup.
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Mikel Arteta frustrated by 'scandalous' penalty calls in Newcastle draw
Mikel Arteta hits out at the refereeing in Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.
Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Forest rise out of bottom three
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Southampton and Nottingham Forest - 4 January 2023.
Supercomputer predicts Chelsea's Premier League finish
It's been a tough start to life as Chelsea boss for Graham Potter, and data experts believe it won't get much better for the Blues this season.
Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley
Charlotte FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of English player Ashley Westwood from Burnley, 90min sources have confirmed. The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.
Newcastle continue talks with Flamengo over Brazilian teenager
Newcastle are hoping to conclude a deal for Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca after a further round of talks.
Arsenal make improved bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk
Arsenal have made another offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have told 90min.
Man Utd in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper
Manchester United are in talks over a potential deal to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, sources have told 90min.
How Chelsea could line up with Enzo Fernandez
How Chelsea could set up with Enzo Fernandez if he completes a transfer from Benfica.
David de Gea reveals why Erik ten Hag was angry despite Bournemouth win
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has empathised with manager Erik ten Hag for being angry at their performance during Tuesday's 3-0 win against Bournemouth.
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win
Carlo Ancelotti laments Cacereno pitch in Copa del Rey win.
