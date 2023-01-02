ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Mix County, SD

gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Charles Mix County accident identified

MARTY, S.D. – A 42-year-old man from Marty, South Dakota has been identified as the person killed early Sunday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian accident five miles east of Marty. The Highway Patrol says Richard Hare, Jr. was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by...
MARTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man dies in Charles Mix County crash

MARTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash near Marty early Sunday morning. The incident happened on South Dakota Highway 46 just before 5 a.m. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that the victim was walking east on...
MARTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead

CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stranded drivers, tipped over plow in Davison County

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm. Planning and Zoning administrator Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon. “Several other stranded...
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Mel’s Musings – Do you have a window and any sense of responsibility?

My wife had to go to the emergency room while I was at work. Like a true native South Dakotan, she drove herself to the hospital and then called me. I left work and spent the day with her in the ER. Once she was released, she didn’t feel like driving herself home, so I took her in my car and then walked back to the hospital to pick up her vehicle.
MITCHELL, SD
more955.com

Second half dooms Kernels against Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, SD — The Kernels mustered just 22 points in the second half yesterday to fall to Harrisburg 75-57. The game was moved up to Monday in anticipation of the winter storm. Steele Morgan led Mitchell with 16 points, all coming in the first half. Ethan Determan led Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, SD
southdakotasearchlight.com

Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
MITCHELL, SD

