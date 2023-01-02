Read full article on original website
Section III wrestling team and individual rankings as of Jan. 2
Here are Section III wrestling Division I and II team and individual rankings as of Jan. 2. This list is compiled by John Drew and is courtesy of cnywrestling.com. More Section III wrestling information can be found there.
CBA boys basketball coach earns 550 career win, only 2 active Section III coaches have more
Christian Brothers Academy boys basketball head coach Buddy Wleklinski has racked up 550 victories in his nearly 40 years coaching at the school. That places him third among all active Section III boys basketball coaches.
High school roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball holds on for slim win over Baldwinsville
Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball got off to a sluggish start during Tuesday’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup against Baldwinsville.
Section III girls basketball rankings (Week 5): Three new No. 1 teams in latest polls
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls basketball polls will be published on Wednesdays.
East Syracuse Minoa girls, boys bowling cruise to victory over Syracuse (71 photos)
The girls and boys bowling teams from East Syracuse Minoa made easy work of Syracuse in a Salt City Athletic Conference matchup on Tuesday. Both Spartans teams won their respective matches 7-0 at Strike N’ Spare Lanes in Syracuse.
CNY girls basketball coach’s first season creates ‘unique dynamic’ with little sister
Brad Sovocool was teasing his younger sister, Samantha, about how he reluctantly had to bring her home after basketball practice one night. Brad, a Homer High School Class of 2015 graduate, is in his first season as the Trojans’ varsity girls basketball head coach. On his roster this season is Samantha.
