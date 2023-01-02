Dolly Parton Hides Something Practical In Her Blonde Wigs

Dolly Parton has never been shy about talking about her wigs and how much she loves them. Not only do they give her a way to style her hair perfectly every time, but they also have a very practical purpose when she is performing.

Dolly explained, “My wig cap has a little pocket on it in the back because my clothes are so tight my mic pack don’t fit nowhere. There’s only room for me in my clothes. So I have it to where the mic fits in my hair. ‘Cause I wear wigs all the time, and so it goes right over it and we just kind of mic it around and it works perfect.”

Dolly Parton hides mic packs in her wigs

Dolly Parton, 1990s. ph: Alberto Tolot / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

Even though mic packs came around much later, Dolly started wearing wigs regularly when she was on The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967. She shared more about why she started wearing wigs in her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS, Dolly Parton, ‘Midnight Blue’, (Season 3, ep. 308, aired July 21, 2022). photo: Greg Gayne / ©Hulu /Courtesy Everett Collection

She said, “I always wore my hair all teased up. Whenever that style started, I was the first to get my hair all poofy. Then as soon as I could buy those hairpieces and wigs, I wanted them. For one thing, they were so handy. Plus, my hair would never do exactly what I wanted it to do. So the wigs became kind of my trademark.”

THE VOICE, Dolly Parton, ‘Live Semi-Final Results’, (Season 9, ep. 917B/925, aired Dec. 8, 2015). ph: Tyler Golden / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Now, it has become Dolly’s signature style along with lots of sparkly, tight outfits.