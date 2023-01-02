ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Jeffrey Charles Gadley

Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler

Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of December 31, 2022, at her residence. Born on June 23, 1958, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late James W. and Zenna B. Snyder Bosley. On May 13, 1977, she married George L....
OIL CITY, PA
Irveda “Dee” Ruth Thompson

Irveda “Dee” Ruth Thompson, of New Bethlehem, passed away January 1, 2023 unexpectedly at Brookville Hospital. She was born June 24, 1951 in New Castle, Jamison Hospital. Dee was known to enjoy good company, a good laugh, and to be surrounded by those she loved the most. Her...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Twilla Lorraine Snyder

Twilla Lorraine Snyder, of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on September 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard. She graduated from the last graduating class of...
FRANKLIN, PA
Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr

Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr, a loving husband, father and resident of Clarion, went to Heaven on January 1, 2023 at the age of 80. Born September 23, 1942 in Monroe Township, Clarion County; he was a son of Walter James Henry Sr. and Mildred Jane Snyder Henry Buzard.
CLARION, PA
Susan M. Stiller

Susan M. Stiller, 68, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, passed away at 12:10 A.M. Monday Jan. 2, 2022 after an extended illness. Born July 29, 1954 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Lois Welms Stiller and the late Leo Stiller. Susan was a graduate of Oil City...
OIL CITY, PA
Trisha M. Potter

Trisha M. Potter, 53, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on April 19, 1969 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Glenn and Louise (Greenawalt) Terwint. Trisha loved her dogs and visiting with her friends on the phone. She enjoyed baking,...
SLIGO, PA
Faye J. Lobaugh

Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, January 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties. Faye was a very cherished Mom, Grandma and friend. Everyone whom she came in contact with felt her genuine caring nature. She will...
OIL CITY, PA
Daniel E. McMillen

Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
BROOKVILLE, PA
W. Roger Wilson

W. Roger Wilson, 74, of Lucinda, passed away surrounded by his family at the home of his daughter Jessica, on Saturday, December 31, 2022 after an 8 year battle with Parkinson Disease. Born on February 6, 1948 in Oil City he was the son of Larry and Deleen Schettler Wilson.
KNOX, PA
Area Man Accused of Stealing $150K from Sarver Volunteer Fire Company

BUFFALO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of stealing approximately $150,000.00 from the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company located in Buffalo Township, Butler County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, by Butler-based State Police, troopers investigated an incident regarding ATM withdrawals that occurred on the Sarver Volunteer Fire Company’s bank account spanning from 2015 to 2022.
SARVER, PA
Robert C. “Bob” Adams

Robert C. “Bob” Adams, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away suddenly Thursday morning, December 29, 2022. Robert was born September 22, 1955. He was the son of the late Donald A. Adams and Shirley Kifer Overheim. Raised in Clintonville and St. Petersburg, he was a graduate of A-C...
SAINT PETERSBURG, PA
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest

A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
GROVE CITY, PA
Luke Andrew Stroup

Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival. Luke was born on May 6, 1989, in Titusville to James Stroup Jr. and Debborah (Hulings) Stroup. He married Elizabeth McKean on November 12, 2010. He was a...
TITUSVILLE, PA
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Madison Rose Johnson

Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
COCHRANTON, PA

