Irveda “Dee” Ruth Thompson, of New Bethlehem, passed away January 1, 2023 unexpectedly at Brookville Hospital. She was born June 24, 1951 in New Castle, Jamison Hospital. Dee was known to enjoy good company, a good laugh, and to be surrounded by those she loved the most. Her...

NEW BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO