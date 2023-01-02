ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, Bacot combine for 48; UNC beats Wake Forest 88-79

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 22 of hit 27 points in the second half and Armando Bacot had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help North Carolina beat Wake Forest 88-79 Wednesday night in a back-and-forth game that featured nine ties and 20 lead changes. Davis made 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range and Bacot was 7-of-11 shooting and hit 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Seth Trimble made a layup to give North Carolina (10-5, 2-2 ACC) the lead for good, 65-64, with 8:55 to play. Bacot followed with a fast-break dunk then stole a pass and hit Davis for a 3-pointer to spark a 12-3 run that gave the Tar Heels an eight-point lead when Caleb Love hit a 3-pointer with 6:41 to play that capped the spurt. Damari Monsanto led Wake Forest (10-5, 2-2) with 17 points, Andrew Carr had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Tyree Appleby also scored 16 points and had nine assists.
Larry Brown Sports

Incredible pass in Warriors game has internet perplexed

An incredible pass in the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday has everyone amazed. The pass occurred as Draymond Green gave the ball to Klay Thompson at the top of the three-point arc in the first quarter of the game. Take a look: What’s good with these Warrior guys and their... The post Incredible pass in Warriors game has internet perplexed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Jets' Sauce Gardner will wear Damar Hamlin's jersey for warmups this weekend

On Sunday, New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner plans to don another NFL team's jersey. To show his support for Buffalo Bills' injured safety Damar Hamlin, Gardner will rock his Bills No. 3 jersey during warmups ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Miami Dolphins. Initially, Gardner's Hamlin jersey...
KELOLAND

Edwards scores 32, Minnesota defeats Portland

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota. Jerami Grant scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, […]
