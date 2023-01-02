CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 22 of hit 27 points in the second half and Armando Bacot had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help North Carolina beat Wake Forest 88-79 Wednesday night in a back-and-forth game that featured nine ties and 20 lead changes. Davis made 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range and Bacot was 7-of-11 shooting and hit 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Seth Trimble made a layup to give North Carolina (10-5, 2-2 ACC) the lead for good, 65-64, with 8:55 to play. Bacot followed with a fast-break dunk then stole a pass and hit Davis for a 3-pointer to spark a 12-3 run that gave the Tar Heels an eight-point lead when Caleb Love hit a 3-pointer with 6:41 to play that capped the spurt. Damari Monsanto led Wake Forest (10-5, 2-2) with 17 points, Andrew Carr had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Tyree Appleby also scored 16 points and had nine assists.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO