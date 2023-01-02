*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandfather really loved paint. That's not a typo. He didn't love painting; he loved paint. Sure, he used the paint to paint, but his first love was the paint itself. If anyone in the neighborhood had leftover paint from a home improvement job, he descended upon their half-empty paint cans like a vulture on fresh roadkill. The man loved paint.

