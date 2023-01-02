ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

evgrieve.com

On Astor Place, a yearn to spin again

Unless you haven't walked through Astor Place in the past 13 or so months, then you likely know that the Alamo has been out of commission during this time. (First noted here.) The city removed the barricades from around the cube in late April 2022. At the time, we were told that the spinning mechanism for the 1,800-pound cube, which manually rotates around a pole hidden in its center, was not working. A DOT spokesperson previously told us that they didn't have a timeline for repairing the spinning component.
evgrieve.com

Health scare: IG-Fit closes on 14th Street

So much for making your 2023 fitness goals any easier. The IG-Fit Health Club closed at the end of 2022 at 244 E. 14th St. near Second Avenue. A sign on the door for IG-Fit members states that the gym lost its leases after a "protracted litigation with our landlord originating from COVID-mandated closure." (There isn't any mention of the closure on the gym's website or Instagram account.)
evgrieve.com

Signage alert: Ankara #3

Signage is up now for the new outpost of Ankara Turkish Restaurant on the SW corner of Houston and Orchard. News of this arrival at 183 E. Houston St. dates to the fall of 2021. This will be the first Manhattan outpost for the quick-serve restaurant that has two locations...
evgrieve.com

The future of the unlicensed weed vendors

The Housing Works Cannabis Co. store — New York's first legal recreational marijuana market — opened to great fanfare and long lines this past Thursday on Broadway at Eighth Street in a former Gap retail space. So what might happen in the months ahead to the numerous unlicensed...
