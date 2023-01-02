Unless you haven't walked through Astor Place in the past 13 or so months, then you likely know that the Alamo has been out of commission during this time. (First noted here.) The city removed the barricades from around the cube in late April 2022. At the time, we were told that the spinning mechanism for the 1,800-pound cube, which manually rotates around a pole hidden in its center, was not working. A DOT spokesperson previously told us that they didn't have a timeline for repairing the spinning component.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO