Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford
A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include the distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Lucy’s Cafe acquired by Grand Rapids-based restaurant group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The restaurant group that owns The Green Well, Bisto Bella Vita and Grove is adding a new eatery to its portfolio: Lucy’s Cafe. Essence Restaurant Group, which is based in Grand Rapids and is co-owned by James Berg and Hillary Edwards, purchased the Grand Rapids restaurant from CWD Real Estate. CWD, which is retaining ownership of the building, is not disclosing terms of the deal.
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
WOOD
AG opens investigation into Ottawa County
The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) Indoor farmers market returning...
Muskegon Community Angry Over Lack of Healthcare Options In Area
The Muskegon Community is sounding off on Facebook over what appears to be an issue with the amount of readily available options when it comes to getting emergency help or care for their health. In a post made recently, many members of the community sounded off, in what can only be described as somewhat worrisome accusations:
PD: 2 shot, injured outside Grand Rapids bowling alley
Police say two people were shot outside a bowling alley in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
'Guardian angels' comfort family of 4 on roadside after head-on crash in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A family of four was hit by a wrong way driver in Muskegon. They say a couple of 'guardian angels' appeared on the roadside and comforted them. Nate and Kathleen Ayers were heading home from a family Christmas party on New Year's Day at 1 a.m. with their three-year-old, Gideon, and 11-week-old, Gwen, safely buckled in the backseat.
thefabricator.com
Alro Metals opens outlet in Michigan
Alro Metals Outlet has opened a new location in Grand Rapids, Mich. The 15,000-sq.-ft. store sells metals and plastics in a retail setting. Stocked inventory includes carbon steel, aluminum, stainless steel, tool steel, copper, and brass in a variety of shapes: round, flat, squares, hex, angle, channel, beam, pipe, tube, sheet, and plate. Full-length and remnant materials are available, and the company can shear and cut to custom size.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman
A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
Downtown Holland food market closes suddenly
HOLLAND, MI — Less than a year after shuttering its sister restaurant next door, a food market in downtown Holland announced it has closed, effective immediately. Market Zero announced its closure on social media Monday, Jan. 2. “We gave it our best shot and had fun doing it,” the...
WWMTCw
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
Rockford’s Corner Bar raising money for longtime cook whose daughter died in shooting
ROCKFORD, MI -- The Corner Bar in Rockford is helping to raise funds for a longtime cook whose daughter, a young mother of two, died in a late-December shooting in Grand Rapids. John Vanaman, general manager of The Corner Bar, created a GoFundMe page to support the family of 23-year-old...
Hudsonville Ice Cream names new CEO
Hudsonville Ice Cream announced Wednesday that it has appointed its new CEO.
‘Over-qualified’ John Gibbs ready to head Michigan’s fastest-growing county after surprise shake-up
WEST OLIVE, MI – For those who may question John Gibbs’ qualifications for a local governmental leadership position, the former Republican Congressional candidate points to his time leading a federal department. A former acting assistant secretary under President Trump’s administration, Gibbs says he’s experienced and prepared to tackle...
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
West Michigan welcomes first babies of 2023
Several babies at Corewell Health West got a special birthday gift as the hospital welcomed some of the first babies born in 2023.
Cat found frozen to ground after winter storm dies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The cat found frozen to the ground in Muskegon last week has died. Elliot the cat was found frozen on the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon. Good Samaritan Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought...
What Became of Grand Rapids Gulf Gas Station on Wealthy?
If you have been around Grand Rapids for a bit of time, 1950s on, then you probably remember Gulf Oil. GULF gas stations were prominent all around the area, including the Wealthy Theatre district. This gas station on Wealthy, known as "Slocum's Gulf Service Station," was there for quite awhile....
