Frank Seward Walker, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old Frank Seward Walker of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Frank Seward Walker died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Edith Tennis, 89, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Edith Tennis of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Edith Tennis died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Barbara Jean Gutierrez, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Barbara Jean Gutierrez of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 3, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born July 12, 1949, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Frank and Margaret Hadsell Saksa. She married Thomas Gutierrez on July 6, 1992 in Hammond, Indiana and worked as a Associate at Walmart for 20 years. Barbara lived in Mountain Home since moving from Hammond, Indiana in 1996. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home. She enjoyed working, cooking and caring for family, especially her grandchildren.
Tommye Reubin, 91, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Tommye Reubin, 91, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Tommye was born on March 11, 1931, in Ada, Oklahoma, to Tom and Clara Davis Parker. She married Leon Reubin on July 25, 1948 in Ada, Oklahoma and shared 74 wonderful years. She started her career as a logistics manager for the United States Airforce, managed Baxter County Airport, and later was a real estate agent in the Twin Lakes area. She was an active member of Eastside Baptist Church. Tommye was happiest when surrounded by her husband and friends and family. She kept in contact with friends from around the country that she met during their time in the Air Force. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and playing dominos. She was an excellent storyteller and could recall stories from decades back with the smallest of details. Tommye was known for making the best pecan pie!
Opal Maebel Chastain, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Opal Maebel Chastain, 90, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Opal was born on March 6, 1932, in Balsam Grove, North Carolina, to Elzie and Sonora McCall. She graduated from Rosman High School in 1952. She married Talmage Richmond, “TR” on August 1, 1952, in Pickens, South Carolina. Opal was best known for her love of Jesus, her family and music. She was a member of Arkana Baptist Church. Opal had many friends in the community and loved people with the love of the Lord. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and traveling across the country visiting state and national parks with her late husband TR. She treasured her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren singing to them and telling them stories. Opal was a blessed woman of God and valued her family, leaving a legacy and example shining throughout the generations for all of us, beloved by all who knew her.
Norfork, Calico Rock bowling teams to meet in MH
The Norfork High School bowling teams will be in Mountain Home for the second straight day. The Panthers and Lady Panthers will host Calico Rock Wednesday at Driftwood Lanes.
Thursday basketball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams at Annie Camp
Basketball makes up the local Thursday schedule and includes three of Mountain Home’s junior high teams in Jonesboro for a meeting with Annie Camp. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 5 followed by both freshman contests. Elsewhere on the junior high level, Yellville-Summit travels to Berryville,...
MH wrestling teams split home dual with Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams came away with a split as they hosted a dual with Van Buren. The Lady Bombers were able to get a pin in their last match, and that pushed them past the Lady Pointers 42-39. Mountain Home got individual wins from Kenzi Clark, Elena Hernandez, Kylie Alford, Emalyn Stephens, Leigha Gatewood, Amelia Gatewood and Lillian Wood.
NAEC, Osmose inspecting electric poles in Baxter, Fulton, Izard Counties
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC), has contracted with Osmose to inspect electric poles in select areas of Baxter, Fulton and Izard Counties. NAEC states members might see Osmose employees in and around the areas of Salesville, Henderson, Gamaliel, Dolph, Jordan and Pineville. The employees will drive trucks and wear apparel with the Osmose logo.
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Batesville
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule and includes all six of Mountain Home’s junior high teams welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. All of the games will be on the high school campus. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 4:30 in the main gym followed by both freshman contests. The seventh grade girls will start at the same time in the auxiliary gym, and the seventh grade boys and eighth grade girls will follow.
River stage watch for Black River, White River
The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
Izard County splits on opening night of Kell Classic
The Izard County High School basketball teams had mixed results on the opening night of the Kell Classic at Tuckerman. On the boys’ side, the Cougars rallied from a 12-point deficit in the final period, and Jude Everett’s two free throws with eight seconds left pushed Izard County past Pangburn 66-64. Kasen Black led the Cougars with 26 points, and Tyler Hill added 11.
MH wins majority of junior high basketball games over Batesville
Mountain Home hosted Batesville for several junior high basketball games on Tuesday. The freshman boys’ game ended with the Junior Bombers topping the Junior Pioneers 37-25. Rhett Gilbert paced Mountain Home with 13 points, and Drew Haney added 12. The Junior Bombers improve to 7-8 on the season. Mountain...
Mercy Branson gains nurse practitioner
Mercy Clinic Family Medicine Branson announced the addition of a new nurse practitioner. Miricle Anderson said she works hard not to provide cookie-cutter care to her patients. “I work with each patient individually,” Anderson said. “What works well for one may not work for another. It’s important that I individualize...
Monday basketball results include Norfork girls, Bergman boys winning Northark tourney
The champions were crowned Monday to wrap up the North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. Norfork’s girls pulled away to defeat Valley Springs 55-30. Walker Patton hit a three-pointer in the corner to beat the buzzer and push the Bergman boys past Clinton 56-54.
Boone County man arrested for stabbing man after altercation
A Boone County man has been charged with battery after he stabbed another man in an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department were dispatched to a residence in response to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim told law enforcement he let 28-year-old Norman Hardesty borrow...
Tuesday basketball results include Yellville-Summit senior reaching 1,000 points
A member of the Yellville-Summit High School girls’ basketball team reached a milestone on Tuesday. Kambree Gibson scored her 1,000th point as the Lady Panthers defeated Calico Rock 68-27. Yellville-Summit did not fare as well on the boys’ side. The Panthers ended up losing to Calico Rock 70-22.
Sedalia Woman Arrested on $10,000 Taney County Warrant
On Friday night, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 100 block of East 31st. Contact was made and the warrant was confirmed. 65-year-old Robin E. Bell was arrested on a Taney County warrant which carried a $10,000 cash-only bond. The warrant stems from 2013 on an original charge...
