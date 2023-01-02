Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
Mardi Gras and its history in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Passenger Sues Southwest Airlines for Allegedly Failing to Reimburse Customers for Canceled FlightsLarry LeaseNew Orleans, LA
Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.GodwinLos Angeles, CA
WDSU
Severe storms possible today
Severe storms are possible today, and a risk from strong tornadoes is just one of our threats. Many of us are under a level 3 (enhanced ) out of 5 for possible severe storms today that could include strong winds over 58 mph, hail 1" in size or larger, and even strong tornadoes.
WDSU
Fog impacting some flights at MSY
NEW ORLEANS — Heavy fog has settled over the New Orleans area Monday morning, which could be the reason why some flights at MSY are delayed or canceled. There have been several delays reported at the airport Monday morning. As of 6:30 a.m., nine departing flights have been canceled...
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today
Residents of Louisiana from near Lake Charles in the southwest corner of the state to Monroe in northeast Louisiana will need to be weather conscious today. The first severe weather outbreak of the new year is upon us and later this morning and into the afternoon things could get rather bumpy for a large portion of the state.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish schools damaged by tornado reopen
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Two Jefferson Parish schools reopened Wednesday after the campuses were badly damaged by a tornado. West Jefferson High School and Marrero Middle School reopened Wednesday after both campuses spent nearly three weeks cleaning up debris and making repairs. Students also were out of school for...
houmatimes.com
New Year’s Eve fire destroys Houma home
Shortly after midnight on January 1, 2023, Bayou Cane Volunteer Fire Department A Shift crews responded to the report of a house on fire in the 200 block of Sugar Highland Blvd. The first arriving crews found the rear of the house on fire, which quickly spread to the roof....
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
Positive things happening for N.O. East in 2023
A new development site along Chef Menteur Highway exhibited some of the positive things happening in the area.
Four bodies recovered from Gulf of Mexico after helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS — The bodies of four people who were aboard a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday were found on Monday. The helicopter and the bodies of the three offshore workers and pilot were found by the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday, according to a joint statement from the three companies involved.
WDSU
Hammond firefighters extinguish flames at church
HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters in Hammond battled a fire at a church Wednesday morning. According to the Hammond Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at Trinity Church off Pumpkin Center Road around 3 a.m. A fire was found in the back building behind the church. The fire is...
One dead, two wounded in three violent incidents early Wednesday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans continues to roll into the New Year with another homicide and a pair of shootings Wednesday morning. The first shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road. Initial NOPD reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound...
NOPD responds to car crashed into business hours later
An Uptown business owner has a new appreciation for how short-staffed the New Orleans Police Department is these days after a car crashed into her store early New Year's Day and the cops didn’t show until about nine hours later.
McDonald’s on Canal Street in New Orleans closes down
The McDonald's location at 711 Canal Street in New Orleans is closing.
EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient
NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
WDSU
2 men injured in shooting in Little Woods on Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Tuesday afternoon in Little Woods. According to police, two men were shot at the intersection of Wales and Sand Street around 1:51 p.m. One of the victims arrived at a local hospital via private...
WWL-TV
3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning, while performing a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. “There were three bodies inside,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground.”
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans Musicians for 2023
New Orleans is known for birthing some of the most notable musicians and creatives in the world like Louis Armstrong, the Queen of Soul Irma Thomas, and so much more. From historic jazz musicians to rappers, up-and-coming local artists are making a name for themselves and taking up space in the saturated music scene. Switch it up this year and listen to someone different or discover someone you've never heard before. Here are 10 local music artists to see perform around town and listen to online.
fox8live.com
Wife of helicopter crash victim relieved after bodies recovered
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Federal Aviation Administration released its preliminary report Tuesday (Jan. 3) on a helicopter crash that killed four people off the coast of Galliano. The report states that “four passengers were dropped off and three passengers boarded the aircraft,” which was a Bell 407 helicopter leased...
EMT killed when ambulance crashes on I-10 in St. Tammany
NEW ORLEANS — A 36-year-old Emergency Medical Technician driving an ambulance was killed in a crash on I-10 near Highway 1090 in St. Tammany around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to State Police. Police said John Crow of Pascagoula was traveling along with two others in an Acadian Ambulance. Police...
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
Comments / 0