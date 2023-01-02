ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI body lying in state at Vatican

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

VATICAN CITY — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ‘s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.

As daylight broke, 10 white-gloved Papal Gentlemen — lay assistants to pontiffs and papal households — carried the body on a cloth-covered wooden stretcher after its arrival at the basilica to its resting place in front of the main altar under Bernini’s towering bronze canopy.

A Swiss Guard had saluted as the body was brought in via a side door after Benedict’s remains, placed in a van, were transferred from the chapel of the monastery grounds where the increasingly frail, 95-year-old former pontiff had passed away on Saturday morning.

His longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, and a handful of consecrated laywomen who served in Benedict’s household, followed the van by foot in a

Before the rank-and-file faithful were allowed into the basilica, prayers were intoned and a small cloud of incense was released near the body, its hands clasped on its chest.

Just after 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), the doors of the basilica were swung open so the public, some who had waited for hours in the dampness before dawn, could pay their respects to the late pontiff, who retired from the papacy in 2013 to become the first pope to do so in 600 years.

Faithful and curious, the public strode briskly up the center aisle to pass by the bier with its cloth draping after waiting in a line that by midmorning snaked around St. Peter’s Square.

Benedict’s body was dressed with a miter, the peaked headgear of a bishop and a red cloak.

Filippo Tuccio, 35, came from Venice on an overnight train to view Benedict’s body.

“I wanted to pay homage to Benedict because he had a key role in my life and my education. I arrived here at around 7:30, after leaving Venice last night,” Tuccio said.

“When I was young I participated in World Youth Days,″ said the pilgrim, referring to the jamborees of young faithful held periodically and attended by pontiffs. Tuccio added that he had studied theology, and “his pontificate accompanied me during my university years.”

“He was very important for me: for what I am, my way of thinking, my values. This is why I wanted to say goodbye today.”

Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, at St. Peter’s Square.

Security officials expected at least 25,000 people to pass by the body on the first day of viewing.

At two sides of the piazza’s colonnade, viewers went through the usual security measures required for tourists entering the basilica — passing through metal detectors and screening bags through an X-ray machine.

Marina Ferrante, 62, was among them. The Roman arrived an hour before the doors were opened, and she grew emotional when she explained why she came.

“I think his main legacy was teaching us how to be free,” she said. “He had a special intelligence in saying what was essential in his faith and that was contagious” for other faithful. “The thing I thought when he died was that I would like to be as free as he was.”

While venturing that the shy, bookworm German churchman and theologian and the current Argentine-born pontiff had different temperaments, “I believe there’s a continuity between him and Pope Francis and whoever understands the real relationship between them and Christ can see that,” Ferrante said.

An American man who lives in Rome called the opportunity to view the body “an amazing experience.” Mountain Butorac, 47, who is originally from Atlanta, said he arrived 90 minutes before the dawn open and left the basilica a half-hour after it opened.

“I loved Benedict, I loved him as a cardinal (Joseph Ratzinger), when he was elected pope and also after he retired,” Butorac said. “I think he was a sort of people’s grandfather living in the Vatican.”

He came to the Vatican to pray for Benedict when he was ailing, “so I wanted to be here today to say goodbye. I think he and Francis were close, they cared for each other,” he said.

With an organ and choir’s soft rendition of “Kyrie Eleison” (“Lord, have mercy” in Latin) in the background, ushers moved well-wishers along at a steady clip down the basilica’s center aisle and then nudged them gently forward, saying, in Italian, “avanti” (keep going) to keep the pace brisk. Someone left a red rose.

A few VIPs had a moment before the general public to pay their respects, including Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader who in the past has professed admiration for the conservative leanings of Benedict.

Also viewing the body was Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The Vatican has said only two nations’ official delegations — from Italy and from Benedict’s native Germany — were invited formally to the funeral, since the pope emeritus was no longer head of state.

Related
The Associated Press

Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith. Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to again put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are, in fact, particularly vulnerable to evil. Francis told them that by living in the heart of the Catholic Church, “we could easily fall into the temptation of thinking we are safe, better than others, no longer in need of conversion.” “Yet we are in greater danger than all others, because we are beset by the ‘elegant demon,’ who does not make a loud entrance, but comes with flowers in his hand,” Francis told the churchmen in the Hall of Blessings of the Apostolic Palace.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
New York Post

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s final words before death revealed

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s last words before he died Saturday were, “Lord, I love you,” according to his longtime secretary. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein quoted a nurse who was helping the 95-year-old and heard the words shortly before his death on New Year’s Eve. The nurse recalled Benedict making the short statement at about 3 a.m. before he died later that morning, Gaenswein said. “Benedict XVI, with a faint voice but in a very distinct way, said in Italian, ‘Lord, I love you,’” Gaenswein told the Vatican’s official media Sunday. “I wasn’t there in that moment, but the nurse a little later recounted...
NBC Chicago

More Than 60,000 View Benedict XVI's Body at Vatican

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. On the eve of the first of...
KION News Channel 5/46

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery aged 95

By Jack Guy, Valentina Di Donato, Sugam Pokharel, Sharon Braithwaite, James Frater and Allegra Goodwin, CNN Pope Francis led tributes to his predecessor on Saturday, after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in a monastery in the Vatican at the age of 95. “We are moved as we recall him as such a noble person, so The post Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery aged 95 appeared first on KION546.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Poland's conservative premier in favor of death penalty

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has surprisingly spoken in favor of the death penalty and admitted he doesn't share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter. It seemed to be an isolated view among leaders within the 27-member European Union,...
New York Post

Pope Benedict XVI dead at 95

Pope Benedict XVI, a fierce defender of church dogma who became the first pontiff in six centuries to abdicate the papacy, died Saturday morning. He was 95 years old. Benedict XVI died at 9:34 AM local time in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City, where he resided following his resignation, according to Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. Benedict XVI’s body will lie in state at Saint Peter’s Basilica beginning on Jan. 2. The funeral service for Pope Emeritus is scheduled to take place in St. Peter’s Square on Jan. 5. Pope Francis will preside over the funeral. His death came after Pope Francis asked his...
The Independent

Thousands flock to Vatican to pay respects to Pope Benedict XVI as he lies in state

Thousands of people have descended upon the Vatican City this week to pay their respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI during his lying-in-state in St Peter’s Basilica.The former pontiff died on Saturday, 31 December, aged 95.More than 135,000 people flocked to the Vatican by Wednesday, the third day of Benedict’s lying-in-state.Benedict’s funeral, which will be similar to that of a reigning pope, will be held on Thursday.The ceremony will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeralMourners pay respects as Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St Peter's BasilicaVatican begins preparations for Pope Benedict XVI's funeral
