Read full article on original website
Related
rmef.org
William H. Silver Game Land Habitat Enhancement – North Carolina
Western North Carolina is elk country. About 200 elk roam the Great Smoky Mountains and surrounding landscape. 15 years after helping successfully restore elk to their native North Carolina range, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation supplied funding to help acquire and convey the majority of what’s now known as the William H. Silver Game Land to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Outer Banks' Lighthouse History
The most popular is Cape Hatteras Lighthouse; standing at proud 208 feet, it's the nation's tallest brick beacon. The lighthouse can be seen from over 20 miles out to sea and attacks more than 200,000 visitors annually. Warning sailors For more than 100 years of the treacherous Diamond Shoals, the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Blue crab harvest closures set
The annual blue crab harvest closures run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2023 for North Carolina state waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1, 2023 through March 15, 2023 for North Carolina state waters south and west of the Highway 58 bridge.
islandfreepress.org
VIDEO: 2022 features progress and celebration for the N.C. Ferry Division
2022 was a year of celebration and progress for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division, as it marked 75 years of service to Eastern North Carolina. With 22 ferries and eight regular routes from Knotts Island to Southport, NCDOT’s Ferry Division provides safe, reliable and efficient transportation across the region’s rivers, inlets and sounds.
2023 is the NC Year of the Trail - Join hikes, runs, rides and paddles!
As an outdoor lover, I'm thrilled to see NC's emphasis on trails in 2023. I have enjoyed hiking countless greenways, city parks and state parks in our beautiful state over the past few years, but I'm grateful to have so many left to discover and have an opportunity to join others in these outdoor adventures this year. The events this year aren't just for hiking though, they have outings for runners, bikers and paddlers as well as some volunteering opportunities, so there is something for everyone. You can find an event to join here and see the full details about what the year of the Year of the Trail is all about below (from the great trails website). I'm looking forward to joining the hike in Burlington next weekend to explore a new trail and also work toward my 1000 hours outside goal for the year! Will you be exploring new trails this year? I'd love to know your favorites. You can find more inspiration for local trails in the Triad here! As you can see in the photo below, Pilot Mountain has some strenuous trails! If you can avoid going on a foggy day, you'll be rewarded with stunning views of the Triad!
power98fm.com
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
Tornado watch remains for 10 NC counties as warning expires
A tornado watch has been issued for multiple North Carolina counties as strong storms move through the state.
5 Affordable Weekend Beach Getaways In North Carolina
North Carolina has a diverse and beautiful coastline with many great beach destinations to choose from. Here are five weekend getaway beaches in North Carolina that offer a mix of relaxation, recreation, and local culture:
thecoastlandtimes.com
Rules for commercial and recreational harvest of sharks set for 2023
North Carolina Marine Fisheries Proclamation FF 3-23 sets the opening date and harvest restrictions for the 2023 Atlantic coastal shark fishery in North Carolina coastal fishing waters. NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service published its 2023 commercial rule Nov. 11, 2022 in the Federal Register. In both federal and state...
NC getting $110M for replacement bridge on US 64
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina government leaders said on Tuesday the state will receive $110 million in federal funds toward construction of a replacement bridge on U.S. Highway 64 that helps link eastern North Carolina to the Outer Banks. Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced separately...
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Slide Down this Waterfall in North Carolina
Slide down a natural 60 foot water slide as you land in a pool of water below. Discover the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains as you venture into the Pisgah National Forest to experience this fun attraction. About. This popular spot is loved by locals and tourists alike. The...
coastalreview.org
Elizabeth City museum to look at rural NC, US
The Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City will host the traveling exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Jan. 24 through March 8. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Museum on Main Street exhibition, offers small towns a chance to look at their own paths to highlight the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century..
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
My Fox 8
Leather goods and more made to last in North Carolina
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — More than ever, people are trying to find products that are local and made to last. One company in Sanford does that every day. Brad Jones found out more about the husband and wife team behind Home State Made, who turn out leather bags and more that are Made in North Carolina.
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
Taxes on gas to rise in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Year brings many things, including rising gas prices. In North Carolina, lawmakers have decided to raise taxes on gas by two cents, from 38.5 to 40.5 cents. This will cost drivers who have a 15-gallon tank an extra $15-20. The increase comes from the need for more money to […]
country1037fm.com
Powerball’s First Millionaire Of The Year Comes From North Carolina
Charlie and I spent New Year’s Eve like many of you. We attended a party with friends and reminisced about the year behind and what was to come. We left in time to make it to our overnight destination and watch the Times Square ball drop. I’ll admit we started visiting and realized we missed the midnight countdown. However, we did see Ryan Seacrest announce Powerball’s first millionaire of the year. The grand prize went to Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, North Carolina. The prize winner did not travel to New York for the award. But, his daughter, Sarah, accepted the hefty sum on his behalf. Krigbaum was one of eight from North Carolina selected by a second chance drawing as part of the promotion. According to WCNC, his name went into the million-dollar drawing with four others. We watched as the ball with the “NC” label popped up on the screen. Krigbaum’s daughter said, “I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.” During three previous years, Powerball’s first millionaire drawing partnered with the New Year’s Eve broadcast.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Douglas Lopez on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their food and service.
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
Comments / 0