The Associated Press

Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom jointly acquire 436 BAE Systems BvS10 all-terrain vehicles

STOCKHOLM, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles. The joint procurement, worth $760 million, is in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005034/en/ Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles. (Credit: BAE Systems)
Lockheed (LMT) Wins Contract to Modify MH-60R Jet for Australia

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT recently secured a modification contract involving the MH-60R aircraft. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $43.4 million, the contract is projected to get completed by May 2026. Per the terms of the...
Boeing (BA) Wins $497M Deal to Support CH-47 Helicopter

The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a contract for CH-47 helicopter. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Valued at $497.1 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Dec 30, 2025. Work locations related to this deal will be determined with each order.
Air New Zealand Commits to Putting a Zero-Emission Plane in the Air by 2026

Air New Zealand is doing everything it can to put a zero-emission plane in the air by 2026. The airline just announced that it has entered into agreements with four different manufacturers to develop such an aircraft. The deals are part of a project called “Mission NextGen Aircraft” that is integral to the company’s goal of decarbonizing its fleet by 2050. The companies that Air New Zealand is partnering with are Eviation, which is based out of Washington state; Beta, a startup out of Vermont; Volt Aero, which is headquartered in France, and Cranfield Aerospace, which has operated out of the UK...
Global shares rise as sentiments get boost from Fed, US jobs

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Thursday following a rally on Wall Street as investors assessed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting of policymakers and welcomed encouraging data on U.S. jobs. France's CAC 40 lost 0.6% to 6,736.01 in early trading, while Germany's DAX...
Airbus NIS Engine Factory // The Living

This new building is a model for sustainable factories of the future. It is also part of a broader strategy to rapidly decarbonize the aviation industry. Beyond the boundaries of typical architecture, our project aims to advance both sustainable construction and sustainable manufacturing. The building involves several unique approaches to...
Archer eVTOL Production to Get Lift from Carmaker Stellantis

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) said it entered an agreement with international carmaker Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) aimed at setting up manufacturing facilities and beginning mass production of Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft in 2024. The companies’ announcement could make the prospect of widespread eVTOL transport in the near future...
Oshkosh Lands $102M JLTV Order

Oshkosh Defense today announced a $102 Million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs). The JLTVs will be delivered to Romania, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Brazil and Montenegro. According to the company, NATO, allied and coalition partners continue to leverage the...

