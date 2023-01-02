Read full article on original website
Related
Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom jointly acquire 436 BAE Systems BvS10 all-terrain vehicles
STOCKHOLM, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles. The joint procurement, worth $760 million, is in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005034/en/ Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles. (Credit: BAE Systems)
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
Defense firm L3Harris to buy Aerojet for $4.7 billion with eye on missile demand
Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX.N) said on Sunday it would buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD.N) in a $4.7 billion all-cash transaction, as it looks to tap into rising demand for missiles amid the Ukraine conflict.
NASDAQ
Lockheed (LMT) Wins Contract to Modify MH-60R Jet for Australia
Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT recently secured a modification contract involving the MH-60R aircraft. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $43.4 million, the contract is projected to get completed by May 2026. Per the terms of the...
NASDAQ
Boeing (BA) Wins $497M Deal to Support CH-47 Helicopter
The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a contract for CH-47 helicopter. The award has been offered by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Valued at $497.1 million, the contract is expected to be completed by Dec 30, 2025. Work locations related to this deal will be determined with each order.
Air New Zealand Commits to Putting a Zero-Emission Plane in the Air by 2026
Air New Zealand is doing everything it can to put a zero-emission plane in the air by 2026. The airline just announced that it has entered into agreements with four different manufacturers to develop such an aircraft. The deals are part of a project called “Mission NextGen Aircraft” that is integral to the company’s goal of decarbonizing its fleet by 2050. The companies that Air New Zealand is partnering with are Eviation, which is based out of Washington state; Beta, a startup out of Vermont; Volt Aero, which is headquartered in France, and Cranfield Aerospace, which has operated out of the UK...
Global shares rise as sentiments get boost from Fed, US jobs
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Thursday following a rally on Wall Street as investors assessed minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting of policymakers and welcomed encouraging data on U.S. jobs. France's CAC 40 lost 0.6% to 6,736.01 in early trading, while Germany's DAX...
architizer.com
Airbus NIS Engine Factory // The Living
This new building is a model for sustainable factories of the future. It is also part of a broader strategy to rapidly decarbonize the aviation industry. Beyond the boundaries of typical architecture, our project aims to advance both sustainable construction and sustainable manufacturing. The building involves several unique approaches to...
Flying Magazine
Archer eVTOL Production to Get Lift from Carmaker Stellantis
Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) said it entered an agreement with international carmaker Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) aimed at setting up manufacturing facilities and beginning mass production of Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft in 2024. The companies’ announcement could make the prospect of widespread eVTOL transport in the near future...
Industrial Distribution
Oshkosh Lands $102M JLTV Order
Oshkosh Defense today announced a $102 Million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs). The JLTVs will be delivered to Romania, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Brazil and Montenegro. According to the company, NATO, allied and coalition partners continue to leverage the...
Stellantis to Mass Produce Archer Electric Aircraft in an Expanded Deal
Stellantis to Mass Produce Archer Electric Aircraft in an Expanded Deal
Comments / 0